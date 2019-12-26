Action Launcher Version 45 Adds Gesture Navigation Support & More

A new version of Action Launcher for Android has been released, which brings the version up to 45. There are a few new changes that we wanted to tell you about regarding version 45 of Action Launcher and this update is officially live in Google Play Store. If you currently use Action Launcher, then read on to learn about all of the changes that have come to the newest version of this popular app.

Action Launcher Now Supports Android 10 Gesture Navigation

Android 10 was released not that long ago and one of the biggest features of Android 10 is the gesture navigation. When it comes to a lot of the third-party Android launchers out there, most of them didn’t support gesture navigation yet. Well, we have great news as it appears gesture navigation is now supported in the newest version of Action Launcher.

Action Launcher version 45, which has just been released, will now support the gesture navigation. This has been something that people have been complaining about for a little while now. Action Launcher is one of the most popular Android launchers out there, so it’s great news that gesture navigation is finally supported in this app.

Chris Lacy is the developer of version 45 of Action Launcher, and he wrote a blog post detailing all of the changes you’ll find in this app update. He talked about how gesture navigation is now a part of the app, but you must have the December security patch in order to get the feature. Gesture navigation is reliant on you downloading that security patch from December 2019, since this patch is what enabled gesture navigation on Android devices.

Action Launcher Brings More Digital Wellbeing Integration Too

While the new support for gesture navigation is the main addition to Action Launcher version 45, there are other changes that we know you’ll love as well. Another change is that there’s much deeper integration with Digital Wellbeing in this app update. This integration works with the ActionDash app and it now contains a widget.

The widget will allow you to see which apps you’ve been using and how long you’ve been using each app. You’ll also notice that you can pause the apps using a shortcut from the home screen. This means that it will work like the Wellbeing app from Google, so it’s more like the official app now than ever before.

One other change we wanted to tell you about what we know you’ll enjoy, which is the new support for live wallpapers. There’s a Quicktheme feature that allows you to use the live wallpapers and this is something people have been waiting on for quite a long time now. It looks like Lacy really took feedback from users to heart and added the features people have been waiting for or wanted in the app for months now.

Action Launcher Better Supports Dual Apps in Version 45

If you check out the latest Action Launcher update, which is live right now in Google Play Store, you’ll also notice better support for dual apps. There’s also new support for Startpage, which is the more privacy-focused search engine that is way better than Google when it comes to privacy.

If you are a privacy-conscience person, then you’ll love the new Startpage search engine. You can check out all of these changes by downloading Action Launcher version 45. If you have the app on your Android device, then you should see the update hit your Android within the next few days.

Once you’ve had a chance to try out the new update, we want to hear from you in the comments below. What is your favorite part of the Action Launcher version 45 update? Do you worry about privacy when searching online? Will you be using Startpage as your search engine instead of Google Chrome? Dual app support and deeper integration with Digital Wellbeing are also very cool additions, so we want to know if you are happy about these improvements with the app? Was the lack of gesture navigation bothering you and are you glad that gesture navigation is now supported in Action Launcher?