Adobe Capture Adds Full-Color Vector Shapes on iOS & Android

There’s a new update to Adobe Capture that has been released for both iOS and Android. With this update, you’ll notice a couple of new things. One of the new additions we wanted to talk about is the addition of full-color vector shapes, which is now supported on both iOS and Android devices. Read on to learn more about the new update to Adobe Capture and all of the new features you’ll see in this update.

Adobe Capture Brings Full-Color Vector Shapes to Mobile Apps

If you have Adobe Capture on your iOS or Android device, you may want to check out the latest update that’s rolling out right now. In this update, you’ll have the ability to make vector shapes in full color. This is the first time this ability has been available on mobile devices, including both tablets and smartphones. What we love about the full-color vector shape ability is that it’s so easy to use in the iOS and Android apps.

In order to begin using the full-color vector shapes, just open up the app and then switch color modes from the black color mode to the white color mode. You’ll find this option within the shapes panel and it will allow you to quickly add the vector shapes to your photos and artwork.

You can then just use the edit panel to help you draw, crop, erase and even fill in various areas within your artwork or photos. There’s also the ability to change the number of colors that you’re using with your shape, so you can make it more or less if you want. Once you’ve completed that, you can go into the preview mode to view the vector shape and then save that work within your Creative Cloud library.

Adobe Capture Adds Pattern Builder for iOS & Android Tablets in Latest Update

Adobe Capture is also bringing some new additions to tablets in this update, which you can use if you own either an iOS tablet or an Android tablet. The biggest new addition to Adobe Capture for tablets is the new ability to build patterns. You can create patterns from the various vector shapes that are found within your library.

The pattern builder allows you to combine your single-color shapes and then use the grid to help create a seamless pattern. There are so many different tile shapes that you can use to help create the design patterns and variations that you’ll never run out of shapes to use to create a new piece of art. What’s really cool is that you’re able to save these patterns as tiles that you can use in both Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop.

Will You Use the New Adobe Capture Features?

The new Adobe Capture update is live right now in both Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store. We are very excited about this update because it will bring a new level of fun and creativity to the Adobe Capture app. We’ve been waiting a very long time for the full-color vector shapes ability to hit iOS and Android and glad it’s finally here.

Along with the new support and features, there’s also the bug fixes and general improvements that you’ll notice with this update. It’s free to download this app for both iOS and Android and we think you’ll have a ton of fun with this app whether you’re on a smartphone or tablet.

