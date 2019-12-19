Amazon’s MMORPG New World Hits Steam May 2020

If you have Steam and love MMORPG, then you might want to keep your eyes open for a game coming from Amazon. Amazon has developed a game for Steam called New World and it’s set for a May 2020 launch on the PC gaming platform. This is a game you may have heard about this past week as it was announced during The Game Awards. We have all of the newest details about this new game from Amazon so keep reading to learn all about it.

New World MMORPG Set for May 2020 Release on Steam

A lot of people are into MMORPG, which is why we’re super excited about this new Amazon game called New World. It’s officially set for launch May 2020, and a Steam page has already appeared which further confirms this release date. Amazon has been working on game development for quite a while now through Amazon Game Studios. New World is the flagship MMO game Amazon is set to release which is set in a fantasy world in the 1600s.

There’s a lot of information available on the Steam page for New World. A ton of screenshots is on the Steam page showing the gameplay and the graphics of this game. We know some details about the game already. It will cost $39.99 for you to purchase on Steam for the normal base version of the game.

You’ll get a lot of the same features and functions as any MMO that you’ve come to love. Those include quests, exploration, co-ops, crafting, micro-transactions, and PvP. Did you know Amazon is rumored to have its own streaming service for gaming in 2020? Even if true, we know that it would be unwise to miss out on the more than 90 million users that are currently on Steam.

We will have to wait and see whether or not Amazon does release a game-streaming service in 2020. It seems possible but either way, we will have the game through Steam. There are a few more details of New World we wanted to share with you below. These details are going to get you hyped up for this flagship release from Amazon.

Game Details & Features of New World MMORPG

The game will have you playing in a location called Aeternum, which is considered the Eternal Isle. There are people called The Corrupted that you will have to beat. You must compete with other players in the game. There’s a lot of opportunity in the game as well as danger. You must try to survive those that want to kill you throughout the game. You’ll have the choice to band together with other players or go at it alone. The landscape is pretty breathtaking when you really look at it.

You will have melee combat where you can combine both your strength and skills and a whole bunch of attacks you can use to kill the enemies. You must customize weapons as well as discover and forge new ones in order to be successful in New World. It’s all about your combat skills when it comes to whether you live or die so you have to level up those combat skills regularly.

You will be able to hunt animals for food and will also have to craft various materials in order to continue in the game. Harvesting resources is also a part of the game. You need to use the land in order to thrive in the game. Your enemies will have land and treasures on the land that you’ll need to seize in order to progress in the game. There’s a lot of different characters in the game including leaders, soldiers, craftsmen, and traders.

Are You Going to Play New World on Steam in 2020?

We are very excited about New World since it’s the flagship MMO release from Amazon Game Studios. While we don’t know about the game-streaming service and if that will actually happen, we do know this game will be coming to Steam in May 2020. By the looks of the screenshots, the game looks to be very visually appealing and it looks to be a world that contains both dangers and beauty at the same time.

In the comments below, we want to know if you’ve heard the details about New World before and if this is a game you’re interested in playing. Do you think Amazon releasing the game to Steam is a great idea for the first flagship MMO by Amazon Game Studios? Are you confident that Amazon can also be a great video game publisher and developer? What other platforms do you hope New World comes to in the future after it’s released on Steam?