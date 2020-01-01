Android Bubbles with Floating Messages Being Tested in Google Messages

You may have downloaded Android 10 on your Android device within the last month, but did you know there are quite a few features hidden within Android 10? One of these hidden features most people don’t know about is the Bubbles API.

With the API available for Bubbles, this means that an app can choose to make certain features and functions float within a bubble. While we won’t see the full functionality of Bubbles until Android 11, many apps can now test support for Bubbles in Android 10. Google Messages is just one of the apps that are now testing out Bubbles, and we have all of the details below.

Google Messages Testing out Bubbles & Floating Messages

If you have an Android device, then you might want to keep an eye on Google Messages over the next several weeks. Google Messages is going to begin testing the Bubbles feature, which allows for messages to be shown in floating bubbles.

Even though the feature doesn’t fully arrive until Android 11, it can be tested out by apps and developers in Android 10. Google has been telling developers that now would be a good time to start testing out Bubbles before Android 11 is released. What a better way to get the movement started than by Google testing out the feature itself on Messages?

If you’re on an Android 10 device, then you can manually enable this new Bubbles feature in Google Messages. After you’ve enabled Bubbles, you’ll notice that the Google Messages app will begin showing you your messages using a floating bubble. This floating bubble will appear on your screen and you can expand the bubble so that it looks like a regular window. You’ll be able to read your entire thread from there and you have all the features that you normally would see within the normal Google Messages app.

Google Begins Testing Bubbles Feature Ahead of Android 11 Release & It’s Cool to Try Out

It’s really cool to try out the new feature if you’re on an Android 10 device and we suggest you give it a shot as well. After you’ve enabled Bubbles, you will also get new messages through the bubble and you’ll see a preview of the message within that bubble.

If you don’t respond to the bubble quickly, then the preview itself will disappear. At that point, you will just see a notification dot instead of the preview of the message. If you simply tap on the bubble when it appears, then you will see the conversation window open up in a floating bubble.

There’s also the option to get rid of the bubble completely, which some people might want to do once they’ve had their conversation. If you want to get rid of the bubble, then just pull down the bubble until you see the “X” near the bottom. Click the “X” to get rid of the floating bubble and that will get rid of that conversation for the time being. You also have the option to disable this feature completely on Messages, which can be done through the notification settings of Google Messages.

Will You Use the Bubbles & Floating Messages on Your Device?

We know that there were many additions to Android 10, so it would make sense that many people missed the Bubbles API and the many possibilities that exist with it. Even though it’s not fully available right now, it’s definitely cool to see developers begin playing with this API and seeing what all it could add to the user experience. We’re glad that Google decided to try out Bubbles on Messages to help convince more app developers to begin testing out the feature.

In the comments below, we want to know what you think of Bubbles and whether or not you will use this feature on your device? Do you think that this feature is good for messaging apps such as Google Messages or WhatsApp? Are you more likely to enable the feature so that you can just quickly reply to someone instead of opening up the messaging app that you’re using? What other apps do you think would add the Bubbles API to enhance functionality? We also want to know if you’re excited for the release of Android 11 or if you’ve yet to even update to Android 10 at this point.