Android Devices Devalue Nearly Twice as Quickly as iOS

In what might come as a surprise to some people, a new report has been released showing Android devices devalue much quicker than iOS devices. We all know that only Apple makes iOS devices whereas Android has a lot of manufacturers of Android devices. The new report comes from Bankmycell, which is a website that allows you to trade-in your cell phone. We’ve read the report and wanted to tell you about what we’ve learned regarding both Android and iOS values.

Android Devices Devalue About Twice as Quick as iOS Devices

Bankmycell was able to track all of the trade-ins that were happening on the website from 2019 to 2020. There were more than 300 smartphones tracked throughout this time period. The resale values of each were looked at very closely. When you go to Bankmycell to sell your smartphone, you’ll notice how the website quickly is able to determine an appropriate value for your phone.

The report itself analyzed a bunch of data from various vendors. It looked at the change in the value of both iOS and Android smartphones on an hourly basis. In the report, it clearly shows that those flagship Android devices people rave so much about actually devalued almost twice as quickly as the iOS devices.

Looking at the numbers, iOS devalued 23.45% on average after the first year and 45.46% in the second year. The Android devices devalued at a rate of 45.18% in the first year and 47.85% in the second year. That is a fairly significant difference when you look at iOS devalue compared to Android devalue, and it could spell doom for Android down the road.

Budget Android Devices Devalue Even More than Flagship Android Devices

We also learned in this report that the budget Android devices are devaluing much quicker than those flagship Android devices. In the first year, the budget Android devices lose about half of its value, which is pretty alarming. That means these budget devices only have a life-span of about three-years at the most. Bankmycell tracked Motorola One and this was a budget Android smartphone that you may remember was released in October 2018.

The company found that the Motorola One in 14 months lost 87.68% of resale value. That isn’t good for those who thought they could make money from selling this device. If you follow the statistics, it’s pretty worrisome. It would conclude that Android budget devices released back in 2017 will have no value by the end of 2020. While this is true for all of these Android devices, it’s actually not happening this way when it comes to iOS devices.

Android Devalue Likely Due to Multiple Manufacturers & iOS Only Has One

As we’ve briefly mentioned previously, the only manufacturer of iOS devices is Apple whereas Android has a ton of different manufacturers all around the world. This could be why the report shows that iOS devices devalue a lot slower than Android. If you compared the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the iPhone XS you’ll quickly see the difference. The S10+ lost 45.26% of its value in just 9 months, but the iPhone XS lost only 25.51% of its value in 12 months.

This report makes a lot of sense when you think about it due to Android having multiple manufacturers and Android having only one. It’s the supply-and-demand of the fact we have Android devices coming out nearly every month whereas iOS devices are staggered to come out less often.

There’s also the issue of software support since iOS offers software support for a much longer period of time than Android. Even Android devices a couple of years old oftentimes are left out of operating system upgrades. It takes several years for Apple to stop updating iOS devices with the latest operating system.

In the comments below, we want to know what you think of this report from Bankmycell. Do you think the theory that multiple manufacturers are the reason Android smartphones devalue much quicker than iOS smartphones? Have you ever used a website to trade-in your old smartphone or get money back for a new smartphone? Do you prefer iOS or Android and are you willing to pay more for iOS to keep more value in it over the long run? Should Google start to clamp down on which companies make Android smartphones to help increase the resale value of Android devices?