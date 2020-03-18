Apple Announces WWDC 2020 is Online Only Event

Due to the fears of coronavirus, Apple has announced that the WWDC 2020 event is going to be online only. This means there will be no actual physical event or experience that you will be able to attend to hear the latest news about Apple products. Apple is confirming for the first time that the WWDC 2020 event is going to be held in what the company calls a new experience online. We have all of the latest details about WWDC 2020 below.

WWDC 2020 Moving to Online Only as Coronavirus Fears Spread

It seems like in the past week there have been thousands of events that were canceled. From music festivals to political primary races and even churches. Apple announced that the WWDC event is also going to be changing in light of the coronavirus.

The company announced the event, which will be happening in June, will be moving to an online-only format. This means you won’t be able to attend the WWDC event physically. According to Apple, it’s going to be a new experience online for people to enjoy. It seems more and more events are going to move to the online format as most states have banned mass gathering for the immediate future.

We don’t know the specific date yet in June when Apple will hold WWDC 2020, but we do know that it’s going to be only available online due to the coronavirus. There are a few details that we do know about the event, such as developer betas are still going to be released during the event as it normally always is. Apple will also still give us previews of what’s coming for watchOS, iOS, macOS, tvOS, and iPadOS.

Apple Moves WWDC 2020 Online But Full Schedule Expected

The VP of Apple, Phil Schiller, released a statement that talked about the reasoning behind the online-only WWDC 2020 event and what we can expect. Schiller said that the change was due to coronavirus and the company realizes that the change had to happen.

Typically, when Apple would hold the WWDC event there would be 500 or more people in attendance. Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, holding a gathering this big would be irresponsible. It would be putting thousands of people at risk since it’s held in a fairly big city. We think this is the right move, although it’s definitely going to be weird not having an actual event.

While the normal event was always held in San Jose, we don’t know where the WWDC virtual event will be held. We will get more details about that in the near future but we do know a couple of other details about WWDC 2020 that we wanted to share. Apple said that the online schedule is going to be full of events and speakers, just as it normally does. The company plans on sharing more details about the keynote speakers and sessions in the future.

A lot of Unknowns for WWDC 2020 as Apple Changes Format

Apple said that the event is still going to be big and full of new products and services, just as it normally is, including new technologies Apple has developed. WWDC 2020 is still expected to be a big event but clearly Apple is trying to come up with a game plan on how to handle this change with little notice.

The company also said that it’s going to be donating $1 million to organizations in San Jose, California, with the hope that it will offset the loss of revenue from not holding WWDC 2020 at an actual location. That is really good news considering the economic boom that San Jose, California, receives every year when the WWDC event is held.

We expect that we will hear more about iOS 14 at the event, along with information about tvOS 14 and macOS 10.16. The watchOS7 details should also be released. Apple should be announcing all of these next-generation Apple operating systems during the event, along with some surprises.

In the comments below, we want to know what you think about Apple holding an online-only WWDC 2020 event as opposed to a physical event. Do you think this is the right move given the state of the country due to coronavirus? Are you worried that we are just going to be in this isolated bubble for a lot longer than some people anticipate? Do you think coronavirus is being overhyped or do you think the possibility of getting sick is actually being under-reported? What are you hoping to hear at the WWDC 2020 event and will you be one of the people attending through the online experience?