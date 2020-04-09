Apple iOS 14 iCloud Keychain Password Manager Comparable to 1Password

Great news coming from the information we’ve learned about iOS 14 this week. We were able to find out some information according to an early build of iOS 14. This upcoming operating system is going to gain some new additions to help with security. More specifically, the new additions will be coming within iCloud Keychain password manager.

You might have heard about how Apple wanted to improve the security and features related to iCloud Keychain password manager. We will be seeing a lot of changes if the early build is any indication in iOS 14. We were able to find some new details about the changes so keep reading to learn more.

New iOS 14 Improves iCloud Keychain Password Manager

We’ve received information about iOS 14 through an early build of the operating system. There are quite a few improvements that Apple is making to the iCloud Keychain password manager. These changes and improvements will make the iCloud Keychain password manager a lot safer. It’s also going to make it more like 1Password in terms of some features and abilities. If this is your first time with iOS, you probably have noticed that both iOS and macOS have what’s called iCloud Keychain password manager.

This is where all of your passwords and important financial details are stored. iCloud Keychain has the ability to store various details, including your credit card numbers. It’s important that this information stays protected and doesn’t become vulnerable. That is likely why in iOS 14 things will be improved with iCloud Keychain.

If you’ve used this feature before, then you know that it lacked a lot of features and functionality when compared with other password manager apps and services. The iCloud Keychain didn’t have the security features that LastPass or 1Password had, but the early build of iOS 14 shows that it’s going to change.

Major Changes Being Tested in iCloud Keychain Password Manager

We know that with iOS 14, there are major changes that are being tested to improve iCloud Keychain password manager. These changes will make it more like 1Password. One change is that you will now be warned if you’ve reused a password. This will allow you to change up the password so that it’s not identical to a password you’ve used before for another site. For people who have multiple logins, this is going to help you keep track of things better.

As you may or may not know, reusing passwords for various websites just increases your vulnerability to being hacked. You don’t want to use passwords for financial information that you’ve used for other websites or apps. The more sites that have the same password, the more likely it is that at some point your information will be stolen.

One of the biggest vulnerabilities of the online world is reusing passwords. Once your password has been exposed, hackers just sit there and test out that password. They test on multiple sites to try to steal more information. A lot of people forget which websites have the same passwords. That puts them at a higher risk of their information being stolen.

Two-Factor Authentication Changes on iCloud Keychain in iOS 14

We also can see with the early build of iOS 14 that another huge change is coming to the iCloud Keychain password manager. When we look at the code, we can also see that there will be changes regarding two-factor authentication. There’s going to be another method for saving the two-factor authentication password, which should be helpful for many people. For you, it’s going to allow you to log into those compatible websites and you won’t need to use SMS, email, and other less secure methods.

We all know how important two-factor authentication is in terms of security. It makes it almost impossible for someone to use your passwords. When two-factor authentication is enabled, even if someone was able to get your password, you would be protected. Two-factor authentication requires another way to authenticate your identity first. What’s even better is that unlike Last Pass or 1Password, the Apple iCloud Keychain password manager is free. It’s free as long as you own an iOS or Apple device. Last Pass and 1Password both require a paid subscription, so you won’t need to worry about paying for this service anymore.

In the comments below, we want to know if these changes will sway you to use iCloud Keychain over other password managers? Which password manager do you currently use for your important information? Do you think that this being free is going to make it more popular than the paid services like Last Pass? If you already use iCloud Keychain, will these changes make it easier or better for you? What other features or options do you hope to see in iCloud Keychain password manager?