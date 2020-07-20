Background Blur Feature Added to Skype iOS App

If you’ve been waiting for Skype to release the background blur option for those on iOS, it looks like your wait is over. Skype has finally added this feature to the iOS app, which comes over 18-months after this feature was released to the desktop version. We have all of the latest details about this added feature, so keep reading to learn more.

Skype Brings Background Blur Feature to iOS

It’s been a long time coming, but those on iOS finally have the background blur feature that has been a part of the desktop version of Skype for well over a year now. You may have seen the background blur option on the desktop version when it was released back in February 2019. Now, if you’re using the iOS version of the popular video conferencing app, you’ll also have this great feature. At a time where more people are working from home than ever before, we know that this feature is going to come in very handy.

If you’re wondering what this new feature does, it basically works as you might be thinking. It will blur the background in your video call so that the people in your call are focused on you and not everything behind you. Skype will automatically detect your face and then will blur out everything behind your face. This feature relies on artificial intelligence so there’s no camera requirements or anything special that you need to have or do for it to work correctly.

Background Blur Easy to Use in Skype iOS Update

If you have the newest update to the Skype iOS app, you’ll find that it’s really easy to use the new background blur feature within the app. This feature works on both the iPhone and the iPad and you can enable the feature while you’re in a call. Once you’re in the call, click on the three-dot “More” menu and then find where it says “Blur my background.” Tap on this and then your background will be blurred using artificial intelligence technology.

Speaking a little bit more about artificial intelligence technology, it’s so much simpler than the complicated technology used on Windows and Linux. With artificial intelligence, your background is blurred instantly while everything about your face becomes the prominent focal point.

What this means is that the technology can detect your arms, hands, face, hair, and other physical features. If you’ve ever used Microsoft Teams which also has a background blur option, then you’ll get an idea of what this is all about. It all works instantly and that means there’s no complicated procedure to follow.

Background Blur Now in Skype iOS App But Android Not Yet Updated

It’s important to note that while the iOS app just gained the background blur capability, this is a feature that still hasn’t released to Android. We don’t know when Android will add this great feature, but hopefully, it’s soon because people really need this option for Skype video calls. At a time where people are working from home, we’ve all seen videos where animals, laundry, and even kids are in the background of important video calls.

While some of these interruptions have been funny, we know that business people from all backgrounds will love the option to blur out the background and prevent awkward live moments with clients or the public. What’s even better is that you can download the Skype iOS app for free from Apple’s App Store and this feature is completely free to use for everyone. Just this year, Mac received virtual backgrounds and additional background options were just released this week. While iOS doesn’t have this feature yet, we think it will be added in the near future.

In the comments below, we want to know what app you’ve been using to make your video conferencing calls this year. With the coronavirus still plaguing people all over the world, we assume even more people are downloading and using apps like Skype. Tell us if you’ve been using Skype for your business or personal calls and if you are happy about the background blurring option. Do you think that background blurring is going to make it easier to keep the focus of the phone call on you and what you’re discussing? What other features do you hope to come to Skype in the future?