Borderlands 3 Heading to Steam March 13

We don’t have much longer to wait for Borderlands 3 to appear on Steam, and that’s great news for fans of this franchise. The release date for this epic video game to come to Steam is March 13. This was just announced a couple of days ago, although it has flown under the radar a little bit. There’s already a Steam page devoted to the game, which first released as an exclusive to Epic Games Store. If this is a game you’re interested in getting, then read on to learn more about the game and how it will play on Steam.

Borderlands 3 Set for March 13 Release on Steam

You may remember when Borderlands 3 launched back in September or you might not. At the time of release, it was an Epic Games Store exclusive, which a lot of games are becoming these days. The fan base was definitely not happy with this news, and we can’t blame them.

In fact, most people were rather upset it was going to Epic Games over Steam. It turned into a whole mess where Randy Pitchford, the Gearbox boss, actually denied being responsible for the move yet also defended that decision as a whole. Sales didn’t really decrease due to the exclusivity to Epic Games Store.

In fact, Borderlands 3 quickly ended up becoming the fastest-selling game for 2K Games, which is the publisher of Borderlands. 2K Games actually said that the sales of this game were very strong, but now it’s time to get Borderlands 3 on Steam. There’s already a Steam page up and running for Borderlands 3, even though we have a couple of weeks until it actually is available on the PC gaming platform. We’ve learned a few details about the Steam release that we wanted to share with you.

Steam Version of Borderlands 3 Features Crossplay

The game itself is going to be just like the Epic Games Store version of Borderlands 3. We’ve learned that there will be cross-play support as well! The crossplay support is going to link both Epic Games Store and the Steam version so that you can play with someone not using the same system as you.

There are also going to be other features to the cross-platform ability in the weeks and months to come, such as mailing a weapon across a platform. That would mean if you’re on Steam you’d be able to mail a weapon to someone running the Epic Games Store version.

We also know that all three editions of Borderlands 3 will be coming to Steam, so it will be just like the Epic Games Store. There are three editions that will be coming to Steam, which means you have a few options in terms of price amounts. We do know that the Super Deluxe Edition and the regular version of the game are included in the Steam Store.

Some people might want to purchase the Super Deluxe version of Borderlands 3 since it comes with the season pass for all of the DLC and also includes bonus content. If you just want to play the original version of the game for the normal retail price, then you’ll have that option just like on Epic Games Store.

Borderlands 3 Guns, Love, and Tentacles Expansion Announced Alongside Steam Release Date

Beyond the game itself coming to Steam in a couple of weeks, there’s also an expansion that is being released in March too. This expansion is called Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock. You’re invited to attend their wedding ceremony, which is being held on Xylourgos. You may have heard about Xylourgos before since it’s the ice planet. While attending the wedding ceremony, cultists end up crashing it and you need to figure it all out.

In this expansion, Gaige will also be making a comeback. You may remember Gaige from Borderlands 2, she is the Mechromancer and her trusty robot sidekick will also be with her. There are also Class Mods and new cosmetic items in the expansion. We also can’t forget that there will be some Legendary gear too, which is pretty cool. Other expansions will be coming to Borderlands 3, and you can see the picture above to get more details on when those expansions will be released.

In the comments below, we want to know if you’re a fan of Borderlands and if you’ve been waiting for Borderlands 3 to come to Steam. Have you waited until the Steam release or did you go ahead and purchase it through Epic Games Store? Are you getting annoyed yet with all of these games that are becoming Epic Games Store exclusives for a period of time? What was your favorite Borderlands game and what do you like the most about this game? Are you excited for the DLC and will you get the Deluxe Edition just to get it all for cheaper?