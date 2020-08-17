Civilization VI Finally Released on Android

You’ve probably heard about the Civilization series of video games before since it’s one of the most popular PC video game series to date. The first of the series was released way back in 1991 for PC, and there have been a couple of mobile and console titles released as well over the years. We’ve just learned that Firaxis, which is the developer of the series, has finally released Civilization VI for Android devices. This comes about two years after the game was released for iOS, but better late than never as we like to say. Keep on reading to learn more about this new Android game if you’re into turn-based strategy games.

Civilization VI Lands on Android

If you’re into the Civilization series of PC video games then you might be excited to learn that Civilization VI was just released on Android. This comes about two years after the game was released on iOS, and it’s the first Android port since 2014. Back in 2014, Civilization Revolution 2 was ported over to Android although it wasn’t a full port.

With Civilization VI, you’re going to get the full port of the game right to Android, which is really cool. The publisher is 2K and the company used Aspyr to help develop the iOS port two years ago. Aspyr was brought in to help port the game over to Android. It was way back in 2016 when this game originally was released for the PC. After the initial release, the game ended up being ported over to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. We wanted to tell you more about the game below so read on to learn all of the cool aspects of the game.

Civilization VI Game Details

Civilization VI is considered to be a turn-based strategy game that revolves around you starting up an empire. You start off with one city and you will need to collect resources and manage a lot of units in order to get to the point where you can settle into even more cities. In the game, you have to build your infrastructure and also utilize teamwork with the other civilizations in order to trade. If you rather not be nice to the other civilizations, you also can choose to start a war with them.

In Civilization VI, you can win in a number of ways including by exploring Mars with rockets that you’ve built or you can conquer the other civilizations around you. You also could end up the favorite of the World Congress and get the other empires to really like you and work with you. Civilization building games are definitely a fun experience and there’s a lot of variety in the game to keep you busy and engaged.

Civilization VI Expansion Packs Also Available for Android

We also wanted to tell you that you can get more than just the base Civilization VI game on Android. There are also two expansion packs available that you can purchase on your Android device too. The two major ones are Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm. Gathering Storm will cost you $40 whereas Rise and Fall will cost you $30 on top of the $20 price tag of the game. The cool thing is that until you get to turn 60, the game is free, and then once you reach that level you pay the $20 to unlock the game itself.

Since there are other scenarios and civilizations you can pay for through the in-app purchase option, you also can play local multiplayer. This means that you can play with other people around you on both iOS and Android.

