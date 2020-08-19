Control Ultimate Edition Heading to Steam August 27

This month we’re going to be seeing Control finally come to Steam, about one year after it was released on Epic Games Store. When it was released back in 2019, it was an Epic Games Store exclusive. As with a lot of games that land on Epic Games Store, it quickly became popular with the gaming community. We’ve now learned that the game is heading to Steam this month and it’s going to be a lower price than on Epic Games Store. Keep reading to learn more about this game and what the Steam version comes with.

Control Ultimate Edition Coming to Steam Later in August

On August 27, we’re finally going to be getting Control Ultimate Edition on Steam. It’s been a long wait since it was first released about a year ago. Remedy and 505 just made this announcement and said that the Control Ultimate Edition is the version that is heading to Steam. A lot of people are going to be thrilled about this version. Having this game as an Epic Games Store exclusive had annoyed people waiting for the Steam version. Not everyone uses Epic Games Store so finally having the option to play the game via Steam is great news.

The even better news is that you will be getting more than just the base game with the version that’s being released on Steam. You will also get all of the updates that have been previously-released through Epic Games Store. That means you get photo mode, Expeditions, and even the two expansion packs.

One of the expansions is Foundation and that one was released back in March. We’ve heard that not everyone was impressed with that expansion. The second expansion was Alan Wake Expansion and it will be live the day of the Steam release. That means this expansion hasn’t been released yet, so we are slim on the details at this time.

Steam Version of Control Ultimate Edition Will be Cheaper

This action-adventure game has been a huge hit ever since it was released to Epic Games Store. It was also released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. While some people were playing the game through one of these platforms, we know that many new people will try out the game once it heads to Steam.

If you enjoy games where there is a female protagonist, then this might be a game to check out. It’s important to note that in order to see the Steam page for this game, you have to be over the age of 18 due to content. Due to the content on the page, you also should avoid loading up the page while you’re at work. Even though there is an age requirement to view the Steam page, it’s still a good game for teenagers to get into as well.

One other piece of good news we wanted to share with you about the Steam version of the game is that it’s going to be cheaper than the Epic Games Store version. If you go to Epic Games Store, you will pay $60 for the game and $15 more if you want the Foundation expansion. While Alan Wake isn’t out quite yet, we assume it will also have the $15 price tag.

Will You Purchase Control Ultimate Edition from Steam?

Getting the game through Steam is going to save you money, which is really helpful these days. While you might not see the price on the Steam page, it was announced by the developer to be $40 on Steam. A $20 savings is pretty decent, and that will pay for at least one of the expansions. We don’t know if the price for the expansions will be different on Steam, so we will have to wait and see if the page updates with that information.

In the comment section found below, we want to know whether or not you’ll be checking out Control Ultimate Edition when it hits Steam later this month. We have less than two weeks to wait for the Steam release, so it will be here before you know it. If you’ve waited to play this game, we want to know what stopped you from getting the game before through another platform?

Are you just someone that prefers to play a PC game through Steam instead of Epic Games Store? Do you think that Epic Games Store is really going to be able to stay competitive with Steam in the future? What do you think about so many games ending up as Steam exclusives for six-months to a year? What other games on Epic Games Store do you hope to come to Steam in the future? Are you a fan of the competition to Steam or do you prefer that there is only one main PC gaming platform?