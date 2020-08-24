Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition Out Now for iOS & Android

If you’re looking for a new mobile game to check out this week then you might want to know about Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition. This game was just released for both iOS and Android and it’s a fun game to waste some time. You might remember when this game was released years ago to PlayStation. Now, the fun and mystery is finally available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition Released for Mobile Devices

We’ve been waiting quite a long time for Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition to come to mobile, but the wait is finally over. The first game in the trilogy, Trigger Happy Havoc, was originally released in Japan on the PSP back in 2012. We knew that all three games would be coming out for mobile a few months ago, but what we didn’t know is when the games would be released.

The release of Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition is one we are very excited about. It’s the follow-up game to the original Trigger Happy Havoc game. There’s a lot of death and slaughtering in this video game. That all makes it a great game to end the summer. We’re about to be getting into Halloween and scary movies so the release of the game right now is perfect to get you into that mood. If you haven’t played any of the games before on other platforms, you’re in for a special kind of treat!

What Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition is All About

In Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, you will be playing in what can only be described as a tropical paradise. The sun and the beauty of this paradise contrast well with the dark slaughter aspect of the game. In the game, there is a group of students that must work together after being trapped in a crazy world thanks to Monokuma. Monokuma is a plush toy that plays the role of a sinister character. You’ll also have to deal with Monomi, which is the sibling of Monokuma, but don’t let his charming looks fool you.

You will have to investigate all of the murders happening around you as the protagonist. It’s up to you to find the guilty party and let it be known to all. There’s a lot of mystery in the game and a lot of dead bodies. The bodies will continue to pile up as the game goes on. That’s why it’s important to figure out who is going around killing people. The murders won’t stop until the guilty party is found and dealt with accordingly.

There’s Jabberwock Island which is where you can explore and look for evidence to figure out who committed the murders. You will need to hear testimony and then interrogate suspects as you see fit. There is a “Panic Talk Action” feature in the game that will help you nab the killer. The control system in the game has been optimized and works great on both mobile devices.

The gameplay has been changed to better fit smaller screens, such as smartphones. You’ll also have a gallery that can be unlocked and a scene replayability. If you’re into mystery and suspense games that have you going around on the hunt for a killer, then Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition is just the game for you!

Will You Be Checking Out Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition on iOS or Android?

We expect that more great news will be coming from this game developer in the next few months as the 10th-anniversary celebrations continue. You can get this game right now on both iOS and Android, although it’s not free to play. Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition is going to cost you $15.99. The price is the same on both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. While you might think $16 is a steep price to pay, a lot of people think it’s well worth the money.

In the comments below, we want to know whether or not you’ve played the original game when it was released back in 2013? Did you play the game on PSP and did you like the game? Are you happy that the trilogy is going to be available on mobile this year? Have you already had a chance to try Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition on iOS or Android? What did you like about the game? We also want to know what did you dislike about the game? Do you like mystery games where you have to solve crimes or murders and find the killer?