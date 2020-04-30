Darkroom iOS App Adds Video Editing Tools in Update

If you’ve been using the Darkroom app on your iOS device, you should be happy to know a new update just released adds some great video editing tools. You may have heard about Darkroom before since it’s one of the most popular iOS camera apps on the market. With this new update, you’ll find a feature that’s going to make video editing and photo editing much easier. Keep reading to learn all about this new Darkroom update for iOS.

Darkroom iOS Update Brings New Video Editing Tools

If you download the newest update for Darkroom on iOS, you’re going to find a whole bunch of new video editing tools available to you. The new video editing tools are coming as a new feature and it will allow you to edit videos very quickly and easily. Not only will you be able to use all of the new video editing tools for your videos, but you can use the photo editing tools for videos as well.

The developer of Darkroom said that these new video editing tools are going to give you a quick editing experience that’s lightweight and easy-to-use. Some of the video editing tools you’ll find in this update include real-time editing ability, video looping, and video autoplay. You will also find no-import workflow and transitions available to you. With this new update, you will also have the ability to batch edit your videos. This gives you the quickest method to edit videos and it will also give you the ability to seamlessly edit your videos.

Darkroom iOS Video Editing Tools Also Work with Existing Filters

What’s really cool about this Darkroom iOS update is that these video editing tools will also work alongside all of the existing filters. You can use the filters on videos and there’s even a new filter you can use on your videos too. This new filter is called the Cinematic filter pack and it’s designed specifically to use with videos. There are many different looks with the Cinematic filter pack including orange, teal, black, and white.

In order to get the video editing tools, you must have the Darkroom+ subscription since that is where you’ll find the new video editing feature. The price for the Darkroom+ subscription is fairly reasonable at $3.99 per month. You also can choose to pay $49.99 as a one-time fee or pay $19.99 for a yearly subscription.

If you aren’t a Darkroom+ subscriber, you can try out the new video editing tools before you decide to purchase the Darkroom+ subscription. The only downside to trying out the new video editing tools is that you cannot export those videos you’ve edited. If you want to export those videos you’ve edited, you’ll need that subscription.

Have You Used Darkroom for Your Video & Photo Editing Needs?

We want to know whether or not you’ve used Darkroom for your iOS video and photo editing needs. Darkroom just went to the subscription-based model a couple of months ago. The company also changed the name so the subscription model is called Darkroom+.

If you are a subscriber you will have access to all of the photo and video editing tools as well as the filters. We want to know if you’ve checked out the app and this new update and what you think about it. Do you like the new video editing feature and all of the new tools that come with it? What other tools would you like to see added to the app in the future?

If there’s another program or app that you use for video and photo editing, we also want to know about that in the comments below. Why do you like the app you’ve been using for video and photo editing over Darkroom or other camera apps? What features or tools do you find to be the most useful to you? Tell us the name of the video or photo editing app you use in the comments below and tell us why we should give that a try.