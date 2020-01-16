Dead Cells Slated for Android Release in Q3 2020

We’ve been waiting for what seems like forever to hear about when Dead Cells would make it onto Android. It seems the wait is almost over as the game finally has a sort-of release date, which will be in the third quarter of 2020. Read on to learn more about Dead Cells and what we’ve learned about the game up to this point.

Dead Cells Gets Quarter 3 Release on Android

The iOS version of Dead Cell has been out since summer 2019, and we’ve been waiting to hear when the popular game will come to Android. Motion Twin, which is the developer of the game, announced that there would be a mobile version of the game back in May, and a few months later the iOS version appeared. Now, we’ve learned information that the Android version is going to be released in the third quarter, which is similar to when the iOS version was released.

The publisher of the game, Playdigious, sent out a tweet to tell everyone it would be in the third quarter, which is how we got this information. If you aren’t aware of when that is, it will put the release sometime between July and September.

We don’t have any more details on a specific release date, but the end of summer isn’t really that far away if you think about it. If you haven’t heard about Dead Cells before, we are going to tell you about what you can expect in the mobile version of this hit game.

Dead Cells Mobile Game Details for Android

The first thing you should know about Dead Cells is that it’s a platformer game that has a ton of action and exploration. You go through the game exploring various dungeons and then you have to fight the many creatures found within the dungeons. The world is called Roguevania and it’s an interconnected world that has a lot of replayability. There’s also the threat of permanent death so it progressively gets harder as you move through the world.

There’s also a lot of 2D action in the game and you need to learn the various patterns of your enemies if you want to continue living in the game. The progression of the game is really cool too since you can unlock levels with every single death. You also can just keep going on your own path or opt for the path that suits your mood or your own playing style. That’s one of the great things about this game since you can just play at your own pace and do what you want. If you want to just quickly get to the end you can do that, or you can simply explore everything in the game and take your time.

Other notable aspects of Dead Cells on mobile is that there is Mfi controller support as well as a redesign optimized for the mobile experience. The interface is revamped for mobile and you will be able to customize the controls to fit your needs or style of gaming.

You can change a lot of the positions of the buttons and you’ll have a lot of touch control options too. There are going to be two game modes for Android which are the Auto-Hit and Original. You won’t have to worry about advertisements either and there are no F2P mechanics either to worry about.

Are You Excited for Dead Cells to Come to Android?

While we don’t have confirmation, we expect that the Android version of Dead Cells will be $9.99, which is the price of the iOS version of the game. There shouldn’t be any in-app purchases either. That means the price will get you the full game and all of the content.

The developers also added many tweaks to the iOS version and we expect those tweaks to also be a part of the Android version. When we know more details about the tweaks, we will let you know. In the comments below, we want to know if you’re excited for Dead Cells to finally come out on Android?

Have you played this game before on another platform and does that make it more likely or less likely you’ll pick up the Android version? What do you like about the game and what are some things you dislike about the game? Are there any other games you’re excited about for iOS or Android that will be coming out in 2020?