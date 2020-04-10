Dolby On App Arrives on Android to Make Your Audio Recordings Sound Professional

If you are someone that has been sitting at home due to coronavirus, one thing you might be doing is creating music. Creating music alone or with your friends is one way to pass the time. It seems like everyone is experiencing a shelter-in-place due to the pandemic and music can help get you through. We wanted to tell you about the release of the Dolby On app for Android this week.

As we just mentioned, Dolby just released the Dolby On app for Android. This app is going to make your audio recordings sound professional, and it will work even if you are just using your smartphone. Read on to learn all of the details about Dolby On and how this app helps you create masterpieces.

Dolby On Releases for Android

If you haven’t heard about Dolby On before, it’s basically a dedicated audio recording app that allows your music to sound as good as it can. You can use this app to record your music, even if the recording is just from your smartphone, and the app can make it sound professional. Not only can you record audio with this app, but you also can do an audio and video combination. That’s great since some people prefer to have a video along with their audio recordings, especially if they are practicing in a band setting.

When it comes to the Dolby On app, it isn’t just an audio recording app and it goes above and beyond to turn your recordings into a professional-sounding studio version. That is what makes this product much different when compared with other audio recording apps. The other apps don’t take your recordings and turn them into a masterpiece as Dolby On does. What this app does is it reduces the background noise by listening to all of the sounds going on in the environment.

Once those background sounds are removed, the app will change up various aspects of the recording. This could be elements such as the soundstage or equalizer. You’ll notice that your audio recordings have been substantially cleaned with this app and it makes your recording sound like a professional had worked on it. This is all done from within the app itself and there’s nothing you need to do since the app does it all.

Dolby On Android App Removes Unwanted Background Noises Perfectly

While this app has been out for iOS for a while, Dolby On was just released for Android. If you haven’t used this app before, then you should know how quickly and easily it removes background noise. It will remove the background noises from both video and audio recordings. This can be items such as a fan or amp, and the volumes are optimized to give the best audio experience possible. You don’t need any professional apps or equipment since it all happens from within the app itself.

Even if you’ve never used an app like this before, you’ll find that it’s very easy to operate and you don’t need any special skills to use the app. There are two modes in the app which are audio and video or just audio. Dolby On also has a few different settings you can change, including adding more bass, changing audio style, and recording in WAV format for lossless recording. If you want to bring out the vocals to the forefront, you can choose to do that with the app as well.

Dolby On App Allows for Customization of Noise Reduction

When it comes to the Dolby On app, the Android version is just like the iOS version. If you weren’t aware before, the iOS version has been out for a while now. You’ll have the same features and functions in the Android version. This includes the ability to customize the level of noise reduction. You also can change the tone, bass, and mids, and it will really make your audio sound just how you want it to sound in a much simpler fashion. If you want to share your files with others, you can do that as well.

You have the ability to share your audio or audio and video through multiple social media avenues. This includes the ability to share using Facebook, Instagram, and even Soundcloud. You also can choose to just send the audio recording through email. With this new Android release, the ability to live stream through Twitch is also added to the iOS app. There was already an option to use Facebook Live on iOS, so now there will be the Twitch option too. At this point, Android doesn’t have the stream ability for either Facebook Live or Twitch. We hope that it comes to Android in the near future.

In the comments below, we want to know if you’ve used the Dolby On app on iOS before and what you thought about it. Are you someone that likes to record audio or audio and video and then share your music with friends or family? Do you think that apps like this one where the app does all of the work is much easier to use? What other audio recording apps have you tried and how do they compare to Dolby On? Will you be using Dolby On for iOS so that you can live stream to Facebook Live or Twitch? Are you hopeful this streaming feature will land on Android in the future?