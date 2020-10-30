Fallen Angel Now Available on Steam

We wanted to tell you about a new Steam game that’s been out for a couple of days that we haven’t had a chance to talk about yet. This game is called Fallen Angel and it’s a game that focuses on good versus evil. You might think that this game is like other games of similar mechanics, but you’d actually be wrong.

Fallen Angel Action RPG Just Released on Steam

If you’re into games that focus on the fight between good and evil then you might want to check out Fallen Angel. This game just landed on Steam a couple of days ago, and it’s a game we’ve been meaning to talk to you about. There are plenty of cool games on Steam, but this one might be right up your wheelhouse if you like good versus evil with a spin. Instead of being on the side of good, this game has you on the side of evil, which is a unique spin on the situation. Fallen Angel is an action RPG and comes from V Publishing.

You might have heard about this game before since it’s a game that’s been in development for quite some time now. We’ve been waiting for the game to actually get finished and be released and it now has happened. It’s available on Steam today for $19.99, so it’s not a free-to-play game but it’s also not an incredibly expensive game either. There is also a demo available on Steam if you want to check it out before you purchase the game.

Fallen Angel Steam Game Details

As we’ve mentioned Fallen Angel puts you into the position of evil and it’s your job to fight good and be victorious against good in the game. The game itself will be telling the entire story of Lucifer, which as you know was an angel that was thrown out of heaven by God and the angels.

Lucifer now is seeking vengeance on all of those people that he feels wronged him. Lucifer returns to get his vengeance but then realizes that God left and something is very wrong. There is now a civil war that is breaking out and everyone is trying to become the most powerful of them all.

Since you’re playing as Lucifer, your main goal is to use this moment to your advantage and end the holy realm. You don’t want anyone to be standing in your way, which means you have to get rid of all of the angels too. It seems weird to be fighting angels and killing them to ensure that the holy realm is over, but it’s also fun and unique.

This is a game where the perception of Heaven is much different than we think of it and it’s pretty visually diverse in terms of the gameplay itself. The bosses and various enemies all look different and will also fight differently. That means the game will stay fresh regardless of how long you’ve been playing the game.

