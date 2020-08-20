FreshBooks Launches Mileage Tracking App for iOS

You might have heard about FreshBooks before since it’s one of the best cloud accounting software options available. If you have a small or medium-sized business, then an accounting app such as this one is really a good choice. This week it was announced that FreshBooks launched a new iOS application that is going to help you when it comes to mileage. This Mileage Tracking app is going to enable to you track your miles and be ready when tax time comes.

Mileage Tracking App from FreshBooks Now Live on iOS

If you have a business or are employed by a company that requires constantly traveling, then you might want to know about a new app that just launched on Apple’s App Store. This new app is called Mileage Tracking and it’s a new app from FreshBooks.

Considering that a lot of small and medium-sized businesses use FreshBooks, this new iOS app is going to be beneficial when it comes to handling possible tax deductions. It’s available today for iOS, but the Android version is still in development so we will keep you updated on when that Android version goes live.

With the new Mileage Tracking app from FreshBooks, you’re able to view those possible tax deductions, as well as track your mileage while you’re out on the road. You’ll also be able to save all of your business trips and categorize them to make it easier to keep track of overall. This app will not only increase your productivity, but it’s going to save you a lot of time and money during tax season. Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, there are still plenty of people who have to travel around for work.

How the FreshBooks Mileage Tracking iOS App Can Help You During Travel

The Mileage Tracking app from FreshBooks is incredibly useful due to all of the features and functionality built right into the app. You’ll be able to send off your invoices right from your mobile device. Not only that, but you can track all of your traveling expenses and lodging expenses. It’s going to be so easy for you to log all of your expenses and you can even get real-time notifications when your invoices have been received and viewed.

The app, which is available for those in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, allows you to track and file all of those driving-related expenses related to your job. Any small to medium-sized business would benefit from using this app since it cuts down paperwork and organizes everything for you.

It’s easy to set up when you get into your car and the app will automatically track mileage. It will be able to recognize when you begin driving and begins tracking the mileage until you stop. When you use the app you also can categorize your trips as either personal or business. While on a business trip, this app will help give you an idea of where your tax deduction stands.

FreshBooks Mileage Tracking App Features Chat Capabilities

What makes this app stand out is that not only can you log all of your business expenses, but you also have a chat capability. This allows you to communicate with all of your clients while you are out and about. The ability to chat with clients from within the app makes Mileage Tracking an all-in-one type of business-related app. It also has the ability to sync up with your desktop or other devices, which means your invoices are always a click away.

You will notice that if you log in to your FreshBooks account, you will see a mileage log, and this report is synchronized after each use. This gives you a bigger picture look at what your potential tax deduction is and helps both the employer and employee stay organized. You can even download or share these reports with people, such as clients or your accountant.

It’s important to note that there is a disclaimer within the app that tells you this is only an estimate, meaning that what it’s showing as a tax deduction might not be entirely accurate come tax time. It will automatically show all of your deductions for tax time, so it’s a great way to keep from having to dig through piles of receipts. This app is meant to be helpful in getting a ballpark estimate, but should not be taken as a final number during tax season. It’s still quite a useful app and we want to know in the comments below if it would be useful to you.

Will You Check Out this Mileage Tracking App?

Are you someone that travels a lot for work and has been looking for a dependable mileage tracking app? Do you like how this app will automatically get all of your business deductions together for you when tax time comes around? What kind of driving have you been doing this year since a lot of businesses have closed down to coronavirus? Do you notice a difference in your business-related expenses this year? If you have checked out the app, we also want to know in the comments below whether or not you like the app. What did you like about this app and dislike about this app?