Google Changing Android 11 to Limit Third-Party Camera Apps

Google has decided to change some key components of Android 11 due to fears of location tracking and spying. The company has revealed that a change to Android 11 is going to take place involving apps that want to take videos and photos. It has to do with third-party camera apps and apps that might be requesting videos or photos from you.

The new change forces apps to use the Google camera app to take these videos or photos instead of any third-party camera app you’ve chosen. This includes camera apps that you’ve selected as the default choice. Read on to learn more about this change in Android 11 and how it might impact you.

Android 11 Limits Third-Party Camera Apps & Forces Use of Built-In Camera App Instead

Instead of an app being able to use any camera app that you’ve made your default, Google is now forcing apps to take photos and videos using the camera app built into your smartphone. The change comes as there are some location spying concerns related to these situations. Even if you’ve selected an app such as OpenCamera as your default, Google is going to make all apps that want to take photos and videos using the native camera app on your device.

Google said that it’s to protect your security and privacy while you use these apps on Android 11. More importantly, it’s going to stop nefarious apps and developers from harvesting location information. This is something that users have been worried about for a while, but Google seemed to not really have much of an answer until now.

If you have an app that wants to use the camera, it’s going to need to name all third-party camera apps that it wants to support. We think this is a great idea because knowing which apps it wants to support helps determine whether it’s legit or just looking for information. Harvesting location information is a huge deal for many people. With this new change, it appears Google is trying to stop, or at least most of the time prevent it from happening.

Android 11 Limits Third-Party Camera Apps But Features Stay the Same

The good news here is that even though this seems like a huge deal, it’s not really going to change any of the camera features. Those features are going to work just as they did and it’s comparable to what Apple does with the iPhone and has done for years. It was just this year that Apple even began to allow third-party camera apps as a default option. Even Apple has limited the use to the browser and email apps.

Almost everything is staying the same with this change, including the ability to open and use a third-party camera app directly from the main screen. You can still use the camera that the app has built into it, such as TikTok and Snapchat. Shortcuts for these third-party camera apps will also still work to launch whichever app you want to use for the camera. Even apps are going to have the ability to launch any third-party camera app or default camera you selected. The main change is that these apps will not be able to import videos or photos.

What Do You Think of Android 11 Limiting These Third-Party Camera Apps?

The main thing that you will notice with Android 11 is that apps that don’t have a camera app inside of them will be forced to use the camera app built into the phone instead of letting you have a choice and select an alternative. Everything else stays the same and it means those specific apps will not be able to share your location. It’s a great step in helping prevent location harvesting and protect the user.

Apps could just ask for photos in order to gain your location and begin tracking you, and those nefarious apps are what Google is trying to stop. In the comments below, we want to know whether or not you agree with Google making this change to Android 11. Do you think that Google does enough to help prevent security and privacy concerns such as location tracking? Are you someone leery of apps and what they are asking permissions for? Do you think apps just ask for photos in order to get your information, such as your location or device details?