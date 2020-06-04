Google Develops Sodar Tool for Android to Help You Social Distance

At a time when we’re all supposed to be social distancing from one another, you might have trouble figuring out what six feet is or looks like. It can be hard to gauge if you’re far enough apart from someone to protect you from the coronavirus. Google has found a solution to this issue by developing a tool called Sodar. This tool is going to help you maintain the proper distance from other people as recommended by the pandemic guidelines. Keep reading to learn about this tool and how it will keep you safe during the times of social distancing.

New Sodar Tool Tells You How Far Apart You Are for Proper Social Distancing

If you’re confused about social distancing and the proper distance you’re supposed to be from other people, then you might want to check out a new tool developed by Google. This new tool is called Sodar and it’s an app that you can download right now from Google Play Store. The app is based in augmented reality, similar to how you might play Pokemon GO. It’s going to help you when it comes to finding out just how far apart you really should be from other people.

Sodar works with your Android smartphone camera and it will allow you to put a person in the middle and then it tells you how far away that person is from you. The radius shows up as two meters, which equals out to 6.5-feet. You will notice that if you use this app, the perimeter has been developed to show you the recommended social distancing guideline. If you’re someone that has trouble with spatial relations then you’re going to love using this app. It makes judging the proper distance a piece of cake!

Sodar App for Android Shows Warning When You’re Too Close to Others

Once you’ve downloaded the Sodar app for Android you’ll notice how easily this app is to use to maintain proper social distancing. There will be a circle that is superimposed on the surroundings, and this circle will move as the person moves. If you’re getting too close to other people, a warning will pop-up alerting you to the fact that you’re about to be in a dangerous radius.

What’s even better about this Sodar tool is that it uses the Chrome browser as well, as long as your smartphone has the ability to support augmented reality. Using the camera it will give you all of the information you need in order to keep yourself safe while you’re in situations where other people are present. For people who are out at retail stores or even outside near a park, this tool will help you keep your distance and also help you alert others if they’re getting too close to you for comfort.

Will You Download the Sodar App onto Your Android Device?

There are a few different hacks technology-wise that can help you through the coronavirus, and some of those have been developed through Experiments with Google. Experiments with Google is a project and team that Google has been using quite a bit lately. Experimenting with various technologies to create helpful apps and services is something the project has been working on in the age of the coronavirus. Even as the businesses and states open back up, it’s important to still maintain that proper social distancing in order to prevent transmission of the virus.

