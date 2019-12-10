Google Expands Digital Wellbeing Tools by Adding Focus Mode Feature

Google has released a new feature to the Digital Wellbeing lineup this week called Focus Mode. This new mode was previously in beta testing, but now it’s being released for any and all Android devices that support the Digital Wellbeing. If you haven’t had the opportunity to try out this new tool before, then you’re in luck because we have all of the latest details about what this new tool can help you achieve.

We have great news if you’re someone that has a hard time putting the phone down because you’re too distracted by Twitter or other social media. There’s a new tool being offered through Digital Wellbeing which is called Focus Mode.

The new mode has exited from beta and is being released to everyone with an Android device that can support Digital Wellbeing. Focus Mode is going to help you out by turning off all distractions that might be preventing you from getting your work done.

What Focus Mode really does is it allows you to turn off various apps and distractions, whether it’s your email or your social media accounts. There’s an option to set a timer based on how long you want to stay out of the app.

This is going to allow you to be more productive in both your personal life and social life because it’s going to keep you out of whatever apps are distracting you. You may remember hearing about Focus Mode before, since it was one of the tools announced during the Google I/O Developer Conference back in May.

Focus Mode Will Silence Apps You Find to be Distracting to Productivity

Do Not Disturb is one of the original tools that you’ll find in Digital Wellbeing, but Focus Mode is a bit different than Do Not Disturb. The Do Not Disturb mode basically will block the visuals, stop your phone from vibrating, and can also mute sounds. With Focus Mode, you will be able to silence any apps that you find to be distracting to your overall productivity.

A lot of people find social media apps to be the most distracting, such as Facebook and Twitter. With this latest tool, you will be able to go through and select the apps that you’ve noticed are the most distracting to you getting things done. This could be any app on your device, including games and entertainment apps like Netflix or YouTube.

You can find the mode within the Settings of Digital Wellbeing, which is where a lot of the tools are located. Once you’ve enabled the Focus Mode, it will pause the app temporarily, and that includes stopping the notifications for those selected apps. What’s really neat about Focus Mode is that if you try to open an app you selected to silence, you’ll get a reminder that tells you that app has been paused.

Will You Use Focus Mode Feature in Digital Wellbeing?

One thing that’s changed after the beta testing is that you’ll have access to set your own schedule in Focus Mode. You’ll be able to choose both the days and the times to silence the apps, which makes it great for those with jobs and regular hours.

Another addition is that you can even take a small break from Focus Mode if you need to use any of the apps you’ve silenced and you won’t need to disable Focus Mode in order to do this. The new mode is rolling out today for those with Android 9 or Android 10 devices that have Digital Wellbeing support.

