Google Play Store Dark Theme Toggle Released for Almost Everyone

It’s been a long time coming, but we finally have good news regarding the dark theme on Google Play Store. Previously, in order to have the dark theme for Google Play Store, you had to be running an Android 10 device. Since Android 10 is still very new, not many people have a device that can run this operating system or haven’t upgraded yet. We’ve just learned that there is now a toggle to support dark mode in one of the few apps that still didn’t have this ability.

Android 10 isn’t really running on that many devices so a lot of people were left out when it came to getting the dark theme for the Play Store. There are several new features found in Android 10, but the system-wide dark theme was one of the top features for users. This week, Google decided to roll out the Google Play Store dark theme for nearly everyone. Read on to learn more about this news and when you’ll be seeing this option on your Android device.

The Toggle for Dark Theme on Google Play Store Now Available to All Android Devices

You might have heard about the system-wide dark theme quite a bit lately, as it became a feature in Android 10. A system-wide dark mode was a highly-requested feature for years before it actually rolled out in the newest Android operating system. Once Google released the system-wide dark mode ability on Android 10, a lot of the Google apps began to also support this feature. There were toggles released for nearly every Google app, except one of the most used out of them all.

Google Play Store didn’t have a toggle for the dark theme unless the person was running on Android 10. Out of all of the Google apps to get the dark theme ability, you’d think that Google Play Store would have been one of the first. YouTube and Gmail received support for the system-wide dark theme a long time ago. Even apps like Photos, Duo, and Google Keep were supporting system-wide dark mode a while back. Now, it appears Google is trying to reach more consumers as it has finally released the dark theme toggle for Google Play Store.

Google Play Store Dark Theme Toggle Found in Settings Menu

It’s so easy now to begin using the dark theme in Google Play Store since it’s found right there in the Settings. You just need to click the hamburger menu, which is the three lines on the left side of the app. You’ll see that there’s a Settings section and then click on that.

You want to look for the “Theme” option from within Settings. After you select “Theme” you will see the option for dark mode in that pop-up window. You just have to toggle to enable that new feature and you’ll immediately notice the difference in the Google Play Store color scheme.

The dark theme will appear all throughout the Google Play Store, including on the home page. The search page will also have the dark theme and the Settings will be dark. Not only that, but the ratings and reviews page will be in the new dark theme and you’ll see the dark theme for the search results too. We also love how the app listing overview page is also dark, and it works just like you would have on Android 10. The new dark theme is essentially the entire Google Play Store as opposed to just one or two sections of the app, which is really cool!

Google Play Store Dark Theme Toggle Rolling Out Now

If you have an Android device, then you should be seeing the new dark theme toggle rolling out right now. The update has been rolling out slowly the past couple of days, so don’t worry if you haven’t seen this option yet in Google Play Store.

Google said that this option will be available for almost anyone running on Android, so even older Android devices should be able to get this update. We expect that by the end of the week, almost everyone will be seeing the toggle in Google Play Store to enable dark mode.

In the comments below, we want to know what you think of the system-wide dark mode feature found in Android 10. Are you happy that more and more apps are supporting the system-wide dark mode? We want to know whether or not you use dark mode and if so, what situations do you use the dark mode?

What Android device are you using and which Android operating system are you currently running? Is your device able to upgrade to Android 10? Since this new option in Google Play is coming to everyone, it means even those on the older Android operating systems will see this option. We want to know in the comments below which Android version you’re running on and if you’ve seen the new Google Play Store dark theme toggle yet.