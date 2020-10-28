Harvest Town- A Retro Farm Simulation Game Comes to iOS Next Month

Harvest Town, which has been an Android exclusive, is finally coming to iOS in November. It’s been a long time coming and we’re happy that this simulation game is going to be available on Apple’s App Store in less than one month. This is a retro-inspired simulation game and it’s a pixelated game that looks like a throwback to the older simulation games. Keep reading to learn more about Harvest Town and the upcoming iOS release.

Simulation Game Harvest Town Coming to iOS in November

We’re very happy to report that we’ve learned Harvest Town will be coming out for iOS in a matter of weeks. This game previously had been an Android exclusive but it’s finally being released for iOS. We know it will be in November, but we don’t have a firm date of release as of yet. If you’ve never heard of this game before it’s a retro-inspired throwback farming simulation game that’s pixelated for your enjoyment.

You will be able to breed animals and also grow crops, but you must grow the crops in the proper season in order to be able to harvest a bountiful supply. There are also towns nearby that you’ll be able to explore as well. In Harvest Town, you will have underground caves that you can also explore and mine, which could get you valuable resources. If you like old school farming simulation games, then Harvest Town might be one to check out when it comes to iOS in November.

Harvest Town iOS Release Happens Alongside 2.0 Update

The really cool news here is that Harvest Town is going to land on iOS at the same time as the version 2.0 update. In the new 2.0 update, there will be a lot of new content including the ability for you to hire farmhands. These farmhands will be able to help you out with your farming tasks and will allow you to focus on other tasks at hand. While the hands are working on the farms, you could be mining or logging or doing something else.

If you want to maximize the profits in the game, you will also be able to change the working time. This is going to help you earn more money in the game, which can be used for resources or other needed items. There will also be 8 skills that are new as part of the 2.0 update which include Breed, Pickup, Farm, Log, Fish, Cook, Mine, and Battle. With these new skills, you will also be able to use different routes for growth. Each of the skills will have three options with them that will impact how you can perform certain tasks.

Harvest Town Update Also Includes Optimizations

The update to version 2.0 is also going to give you some romantic choices for the character in the game. You’ll be able to go on dates as you build up a relationship with other characters. There will also be the option to participate in some romantic situations to bring even more realness to those relationships. Beyond that, this new update will bring some much-needed optimizations to the game.

The optimizations include a new user interface design and also some cool facial expressions for the NPCs that are part of the game. An Automatic Route Finding feature and Story Review feature are also a part of the Harvest Town 2.0 update. These two have been requested a lot by players of the game, and it will bring you a more streamlined gaming experience. If you have an Android device, you can head to Google Play Store to download and play the game right now. The new 2.0 update will hit Android later in the week.

If you’re on iOS, then you’ll have to wait until the November release on Apple’s App Store. In the comments below, we want to know whether you like farming simulation games and if you enjoy the retro pixel graphics over the newer modern graphics? Have you played Harvest Town already on Android? What did you like and dislike about the game on Android up to this point? Are you excited for the iOS release and will you be downloading it when it’s released?