Interpreter Mode Feature Released for Google Assistant on iOS & Android

We have great news if you travel frequently and need assistance from a translator app. Google has now released the Interpreter Mode feature for Google Assistant on both iOS and Android. Interpreter Mode itself was first announced at CES.

At that time Google had announced it for speakers and Smart Displays. That same real-time translator tool is going to be on Google Assistant, which is going to be useful for so many people. We’ve got all of the latest information about this new feature and you can read all about it below.

Google Assistant Adds Interpreter Mode to iOS & Android Apps

We’re grateful that Google has decided to bring the real-time translator tool to the Google Assistant iOS and Android apps. It’s also very easy to bring up the new Interpreter Mode by saying something similar to “Hey Google, help me speak German” or “Hey Google, be my Thai translator.” Once you’ve said the magic words, the Google Assistant will bring up the mode so that you can begin talking.

What’s really cool is that you can both see and hear the conversation being translated on your iOS or Android device. Smart Replies are also shown after each translation so that you can quickly respond accordingly without having to speak. For people trying to engage in conversation, this will help the flow of the conversation feel smooth, even for a language you’re not used to speaking.

Interpreter Mode for Google Assistant Allows for Seamless Conversation

You will notice that with the new Interpreter Mode, what you’re saying will show up at the top, and then the translated conversation will be below that. Smart Replies are in a carousel underneath that, which will give the person you’re talking to an opportunity to hit the right reply. The other person can also choose to hit the microphone if they want to respond verbally without the Smart Replies. You will also be able to repeat the translation by copying it if you need to.

There’s an “Auto” input as well as a Keyboard input and Manual input towards the bottom of the screen. If you’re in an environment that’s really quiet, the Keyboard input might be the best option. The Manual mode allows you to choose when Google Assistant begins listening to the conversation between you and someone else. What you’ll really enjoy with the new Interpreter Mode is that 44 different languages are supported. This means you’re sure to find just the right language regardless of the situation.

Interpreter Mode in Google Assistant Means You No Longer Need to Download a Separate App

One of the biggest benefits of having the Interpreter Mode in Google Assistant is that you’ll no longer need to download a separate app for translation. We know translator apps are very popular, especially for those in the business world or who just like to travel. Now, you’ll have everything you need to converse with people from all over the world without leaving Google Assistant. That means the Google Translate client itself is no longer needed and you’ll have more seamless conversations this way.

The new Google Assistant Interpreter Mode has already started to roll out to those on iOS and Android, although it might take a few more days until you see the feature on your device. Once you’ve had a chance to try out the new Interpreter Mode, we want to hear from you in the comments below. Do you think this new mode is going to allow conversations to flow more freely and without hiccups in the translation process?

Are you glad that there’s an option for both you and the other person to use the app to communicate with each other? What other languages would you like to see supported with this mode that you would use? Are there any translator apps that you would still use over this new feature in Google Assistant?