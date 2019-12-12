I am Jesus Christ is a Simulation Game Coming Soon to Steam

A new Steam game is about to be released called I am Jesus Christ. This is a realistic simulation game where you can play as Jesus himself. While we don’t have a release date for the game, the Steam page said it’s coming soon. We have to admit, we’re very intrigued at what this game is all about. We’ve got some of the details regarding the premise of I am Jesus Christ that you can read below.

Play as Jesus in New Steam Game I am Jesus Christ

Some people might consider the new game I am Jesus Christ to be very bizarre, especially since this is a simulation game where you actually play as Jesus. The developer of this game, SimulaM, isn’t well-known at this point although the publisher is pretty well-known. PlayWay is the publisher of I am Jesus Christ for Steam, which has published simulation games in the past such as Car Mechanic Simulator and House Flipper.

In this game, you’ll be playing as Jesus and you’ll be performing various miracles in this game. The Steam page says that this game is a simulation that will cover all aspects of Jesus. This includes being baptized and being resurrected. You’ll also be playing based on the New Testament. We also know that it’s a first-person point-of-view game. Miracles that you will perform in the game include walking on water, curing blind people, and even feeding the hungry with fish.

More I am Jesus Christ Game Details

We’ve learned some details about this game including that this game is set in an open world that has been named Super Power of Holy Spirit. In total, there are more than 30 different miracles you can perform in the game. You’ll also get into some fights as well, including a really big battle with Satan himself. We don’t have a lot of other details about the gameplay or mechanics, except that you’ll have something called special skills.

Some people might not like this game due to it depicting Jesus, but it’s definitely a game that offers a unique simulation angle. The audience for this game is likely to grow as the game gets closer to release. It’s also likely to become more popular in searches during the initial weeks of release. We believe people are going to be morbidly curious about the game given you’re playing as Jesus.

Do You Think I am Jesus Christ Will be Successful on Steam?

When it comes to Steam, there have been many odd or weird games that have landed on the platform over the years. Some games have been repulsive and gory. Other games have been poking fun at certain topics most people don’t find to be funny. Many Christian video games have been released for various gaming platforms over the years.

What’s weird is that none of those Christian-themed games seemed to do very well. Christians have called games based on Christianity just horrible or very weird, so we’re interested to see what people think about I am Jesus when it comes to Steam. It’s likely that many people will think I am Jesus is blasphemy or is in really bad taste.

We expect there to be some angry people venting frustrations online when the game is released. Regardless of whether you think this is going to be a good video game, it’s definitely going to get some press and even downloads just based on the subject alone. People will be interested and will want to see what it’s all about for themselves. We will just have to wait and see where this goes and if the game launches as scheduled now that the word is out.

