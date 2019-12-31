Microsoft Remote Desktop App Adds More Keyboard Language Support on iOS

The Microsoft Remote Desktop app has been updated this past week, and if you download the update you’ll notice quite a few changes. There’s now support for a couple of different keyboard languages, which is great news. You’ll also find that there are some general improvements and bug fixes as well. If you use the Microsoft Remote Desktop app on your iOS device, continue reading to learn more about this new update.

Microsoft Remote Desktop iOS App Now Supports More Keyboard Languages

The newest version of the Microsoft Remote Desktop app for iOS is version 10.0.2, which is the version you need to download if you want to check out these new features. These new features and improvements are coming off the heels of a huge update that was released last month. The app is getting updated again, although these changes are not nearly as impressive as the update last month.

While it might not seem like much to you, a lot of people are going to be excited about the new hardware keyboards that have been added to the app. You’ll now have support for both Chinese and Japanese keyboard language, which is a great addition to this app. There’s also now the ability to see the name of your associated account, if you have one, through the PC list view. If you don’t have an associated account, then it’s not going to impact you on the PC list view.

Microsoft Remote Desktop App for iOS Brings General Improves in Update

Beyond the new support for Japanese and Chinese languages, there’s even more to love in this small but important update to Microsoft Remote Desktop for iOS. General bug fixes and improvements are part of this update, which is going to make the app run smoother than before. If you are in light mode, you will now notice that the UI for permissions is correctly rendered. A fix was released for the issue of the app crashing when you would be hitting the up or down keys and option button simultaneously.

It’s also going to be much easier to find the backslash key when you are using the UI for the password prompt. What we mean by this is that the layout of the on-screen keyboard has been changed to make it easier to find and use the backslash key. Other various crashes and incidents had appeared in the incident report, and the most common of these issues were also fixed in this new update.

If you notice any errors when you are using the Microsoft Remote Desktop app for iOS, you can report the issue right from the app itself to help improve the app. That is how the team knows about the errors and the more people that report the same issue, the more likely it will be fixed in future updates. Just head to the Settings and then click on “Report an issue” if you find any errors worth reporting to the app team.

Do You Use the Microsoft Remote Desktop App on iOS?

A lot of people use the Microsoft Remote Desktop app for iOS because it allows you to connect remotely to your virtual desktop or PC. Another huge benefit of this app is that it’s free to download, so you can increase your productivity or social communications easily without paying any fees. We want to know in the comments below whether or not you are one of the thousands of people who use the Microsoft Remote Desktop app for iOS?

Do you like the ability to connect to your virtual desktop or remote PC? What situations do you use this app and what other situations could you see yourself using this app for? Do you like that there’s additional keyboard language support? What is your favorite feature of this app and is there anything you don’t like about this app? Lastly, tell us what features you would like to see in future updates to the Microsoft Remote Desktop app for iOS.