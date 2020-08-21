Microsoft Surface Duo Will Have OS & Security Updates for 3 Years

This week Microsoft has just committed to support both OS updates and security updates for the new Surface Duo Android phone. This is huge news that Microsoft has committed to this guarantee since Android fragmentation is such a big problem for Google. If you’ve been thinking about purchasing a Surface Duo, then keep reading to learn more about the Microsoft Surface Duo three-year update support.

Microsoft Commits to Three-Year Update Support for Surface Duo

If you haven’t heard about the Microsoft Surface Duo before, it’s a new smartphone that runs on Android. The price for this device is fairly hefty, but considering it’s a Surface the price point is on target with previous Surface devices. While you will be shelling out $1,399 for the Surface Duo Android smartphone, Microsoft made a commitment this week to continuously update the device for three-years.

That means you’re going to get both the security updates and the OS updates for the first three years that you own the devices. There will be a lot of improvements and other changes coming to the Surface Duo in the future since it’s still a new device.

What we love about this news is that all of those changes are guaranteed to hit your device when they are released. It’s going to ensure that you get the latest tweaks, changes, improvements, and security patches the day it’s available. With this commitment, you will also be getting the new updates available for the customized Android launcher that Microsoft has routinely updated.

Microsoft Committing to Surface Duo Updates Comes After Samsung Commitment

What’s really cool about this news from Microsoft is that it’s coming on the heels of another company announcing a similar commitment. Samsung recently said that it would be supporting Android updates for three generations. The commitment from Samsung will include the Samsung Galaxy S10 and all other devices that are newer, but the A-series has been left out of this guarantee for updates. We were hoping that the A-series would be a part of the Samsung guarantee, but sadly it looks like it won’t happen.

Those two are not the only two companies to be agreeing to OS and security updates for a certain length of time either. Google also has a commitment that it would be releasing three-years worth of support and updates for Pixel smartphones. The guarantee starts when the device is available on the Google Store and will end after the three-year mark of being on the Google Store. That means if you don’t purchase the device until it’s been out for a couple of years, you will only have one year of guaranteed updates.

Do You Think All New Devices Like Surface Duo Should Have Guaranteed Android Updates?

Samsung, Google, and Microsoft have all committed to supporting the operating system and security updates for three years after the release of a device. There are many other companies and Android smartphone manufacturers out there though that have not yet committed to something like this.

In this day and age, we need to have security updates released regularly regardless of the device. Android has always had a huge fragmentation problem when it comes to new operating systems. Hopefully, more manufacturers will get on board and support the operating system and security updates for a certain length of time.

Security is getting better on Android though since Android 10 has become the operating system with the quickest adoption rate ever for any version of Android. That does mean that fragmentation is getting a bit smaller, but there is still a lot of fragmentation on lower-end Android devices. The more fragmentation that Google has with Android devices the less safe those devices are.

We want to know what you think about this commitment in the comment section below. Do you think all Android smartphone manufacturers should make a commitment like this one? Are you more likely to purchase the Surface Duo now that Microsoft has made the OS and security update guarantee? Do you think that the companies are going to back out of their commitment to providing these updates? Have you upgraded to Android 10 yet? What do you like about Android 10 and dislike about Android 10?