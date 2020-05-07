Microsoft Teams Adds Background Blur During Video Calls on iOS

If you’ve been using the Microsoft Teams app on your iOS device while working from home, you might want to download the newest update that was just released. This new update is going to now be updated with a feature that the desktop version of Microsoft Teams has had for a while. The new feature will blur out the background during a video call. Read on to learn more about the new Microsoft Teams update for iOS and how it’s going to help you stay professional while working from home during the coronavirus and beyond.

Microsoft Teams iOS Update Adds Background Blur While Video Calling

A lot of people from all different professions are working from home right now due to the coronavirus, even though some states are now lifting the stay-at-home restrictions. One part of working from home that people are having trouble with is how to not let background objects be distracting to co-workers or those watching your segment. The Microsoft Teams app for iOS just received an update that will now blur out the background during video calls.

The background blur feature has been on the desktop version of Microsoft Teams for quite a while now, so we are very excited that this feature has landed on iOS. If you use this app on your iPhone or iPad, you can now download this update for iOS to get the background blur capability. In the announcement from Microsoft, the company said that this feature is one of the most utilized on the desktop version of the program. It’s going to allow people to keep their focus on you instead of the items you have in your background.

Background Blur During Video Calls in Microsoft Teams Uses AI

Microsoft has made background blur possible thanks to AI, which is some artificial intelligence that will allow you to be isolated from the background itself. It’s pretty self-explanatory in terms of how the feature works and what the feature achieves. It will allow you to be more focused on your video calls and will help those you are calling stay focused as well. For people who don’t want others to see their location or what’s going on in the background, this feature is going to come in very handy.

The same technology that Microsoft is using for the blurring of backgrounds during video calls is also a part of the new customized background feature. This feature began rolling out to the desktop version of Microsoft Teams a few weeks ago. Right now, we don’t know if the iOS version is also going to get the customized background feature. We are hopeful that those on iOS are also going to get the custom background feature, but nothing has been said either way by Microsoft at this point in time.

Do You Use Microsoft Teams to Make Video Calls?

You should notice that the Microsoft Teams update has been slowly rolling out this week to those on iOS. If you haven’t seen the new feature yet, don’t worry since the update is slowly making it to everyone on both iPhone and iPad. Once you’ve had a chance to try out the feature we want to hear from you on whether or not you find this feature useful.

Tell us in the comment section whether or not you’ve used this new blur feature for backgrounds and if you think it’s helping to keep everyone focused during video calls. Do you think this feature will help those working from home right now? Are you someone that is easily distracted by backgrounds or have you noticed people being distracted by your background while on a video call?

There are a lot of different types of apps and software that people are using these days to make their video calls from home. Some people are using Zoom while other people are using apps like Microsoft Teams. We want to know in the comments below if you have been using Microsoft Teams to continue your productivity while you are at home during the coronavirus situation. If you haven’t been using Microsoft Teams, we want to know what app you’ve been using and if you find it easy or hard to work from home or be productive with this change in your work life.