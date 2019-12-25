Microsoft Whiteboard iOS App Improves Inking Experience

We’ve got a new update to tell you about that’s rolling out right now to the Microsoft Whiteboard app for iOS. In this latest update, you’ll have a better inking experience thanks to the changes being made this week. If you currently use the Microsoft Whiteboard app, then you should read on to learn more about the update and what differences you’ll notice when you open up the app again.

Microsoft Whiteboard iOS App Makes Inking Experience Better in Update

The newest update to the Microsoft Whiteboard app brings it to version 19.11125.0 and there’s a couple of new improvements you’ll find in the iOS version of the app. The biggest change you’ll notice is that the inking experience has been improved, which comes after feedback from users. There were a lot of complaints about the pen size used in the Microsoft Whiteboard app for iOS.

The good news is that Microsoft listened to the feedback and have changed the pen size, which is going to give you a better inking experience. If you open up the Whiteboard app now, you’ll see that the smallest of the pen sizes have changed and it’s now much thinner than before. The pen being thinner is going to help you if you are trying to write really small and it also looks a lot better too.

Microsoft Whiteboard iOS App Adds Thicker Highlighter Sizes

While the pen might be thinner than it was previously, Microsoft updated the Whiteboard app with the opposite change when it comes to the highlighter. You’ll notice that the sizes of the highlighters have changed and become much thicker than before. With the thicker highlighter sizes, you’ll now be able to highlight your notes much easier.

Previously, the highlighter sizes were a bit thin. These thinner sizes made it a little complicated if you were trying to highlight text. With the thicker highlighter sizes, you’ll see the highlights easily when going through your notes. The thicker highlighter sizes make it seem more realistic to an actual highlighter as well, which is something we really like.

Another change that you’re going to love is that a lot of the languages also have undergone beautification improvements in terms of the ink itself. The beautification changes are for quite a few of the languages you’re probably using within the Whiteboard app itself. This includes Dutch, Spanish, and German. There’s also a new color picker in the app and you can get to this by selecting the ink and then clicking on the color palette. Once you’ve clicked the color palette, you will be able to quickly change the ink color and this also will make the inking experience better.

Microsoft Whiteboard iOS App Includes Bug Fixes & Other Improvements

Along with the changes we’ve talked about above, there are also a few other general improvements found in the latest Microsoft Whiteboard app update for iOS. You’ll find that quite a few of the bugs that plagued the app have also been fixed in the update. So the app should run much smoother than before and will not lag or crash or glitch as it did previously.

This update is live right now in Apple’s App Store so you can go there to download the update manually if you don’t want to wait for the update to hit your device automatically. We want to hear from you on what you think about the changes that are rolling out to the Microsoft Whiteboard app for iOS.

Do you think that these changes will indeed make the inking experience much better than before? Is this an app that you currently use or will check out now that there have been a few much-needed improvements to the app?