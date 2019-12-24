Military Shooter Ironsight Officially Released on Steam

If you’re into first-person-shooter games, then you may want to check out a new game that has officially been released on Steam. This new FPS is called Ironsight and it’s a military shooter game that is science-fiction and set in the future. You may have heard about this game before since it was in closed beta testing, but only for those in South Korea. Now, you can download Ironsight on Steam regardless of your location since it’s been officially released on the PC gaming platform.

Ironsight Releases on Steam & It’s Free to Play

We wanted to tell you about the new Steam game that’s available right now to play, and the even better news is that it’s free-to-play. This game is called Ironsight and it’s a military shooter game that it set in the future. The entire area has been hit by natural disasters, which means there are now two factions of the world. These two factions have been at war with each other due to the limited natural resources. One of these natural resources that you’ll find in the game is called Trinitium, which is a very powerful source of energy.

Not only was the closed beta of this game in South Korea, but there was an open beta of Ironsight as well that you might have heard something about. The open beta of the game was available on the Aeria Games website, but now it’s available on Steam as a full game. As the game heads to Steam, the developers have added some more content to the game. The new content includes two new maps that you can play.

The maps are Discovery and Station with Discovery being the hidden industrial compound map that’s all jungle. Snipers love to hide in the jungle, so you better keep your eyes open if you head to this map. The other new map is Station and this is a map that is set within a train station in Russia. You’ll notice with the new Station map that it’s all snow-covered, and it’s very realistic to what Russia looks like.

Ironsight Hits Steam with a New Weapon

Beyond the two additional maps that have been released as part of Ironsight coming to Steam, there’s also a new weapon found in the game. The weapon is an assault rifle Type 89 and there’s also a new drone called FlyTrap. This drone will provide protection for you when there are grenades coming your way. Both the new drone and the new assault rifle will come in handy in this game and will really be useful in these two new maps.

Another addition that comes to Ironsight as it heads to Steam is a new mode, which is Capture the Flag. Station was designed specifically for Capture the Flag play, so you’ll love going on that map and playing Capture the Flag. Battle Pass is also new and it will bring new rewards that are exclusive offers and Battle Pass also gives you new missions.

Ironsight Contains 100+ Weapons & 14 Maps

Ironsight was developed by Wiple Games, which is a South Korean game studio, so you may not have heard of them before. What we love about Ironsight is that there are more than 100 weapons in the game and more than 14 maps total. It’s definitely a game that looks entertaining and fun, especially since drones of various types are a huge part of the gameplay. You can do a ton of things with the drones, such as setting off an EMP or even drop napalm.

If you like first-person-shooter games then you probably are going to enjoy Ironsight. You can download this free-to-play shooter game right now on Steam. Once you’ve played the free shooter, we want to hear in the comments below what you think about it. Do you think that the drones work really well to kill the enemies and protect you from being killed?

What parts of the game do you like the most and what are some things about the game you don’t like? If you were one of the people that played this game while it was in either open or closed beta, tell us what changes were made to the game before it went to Steam and if you think the recent changes are good.