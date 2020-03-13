Millions of Android Tablets Running KitKat Vulnerable to Being Hacked

We’ve got some bad news for you this week if you have an older Android tablet and haven’t updated in a long time. A new report has been released showing that any Android tablet running on KitKat is at a high risk of being hacked. KitKat is version 4.4 of Android and it’s very vulnerable due to various security flaws in this old version. Keep reading to learn more about this report below.

Android KitKat Tablets at Risk of Being Hacked

There are still millions of Android tablets that are currently operating all over the world that are running on older versions of Android. One of the most common older versions of Android that you’ll hear about is KitKat. KitKat is Android version 4.4 and it’s very popular both in the United States and in developing countries. It’s so popular because Android 4.4 is oftentimes what is used for low-end Android devices. You will find that it’s on the tablets that cost $30 you may get at a local dollar store or Walmart.

These cheaper Android tablets run on the lower operating systems because it’s more cost-effective for the manufacturer. When talking about Android 4.4 KitKat, it’s important to realize that this operating system hasn’t received any updates from Google in several years. Due to this system not getting updates, it’s created several different vulnerabilities that put you at risk of being hacked. There are even some situations where the manufacturer of the Android tablet pulled security updates along with Google. So it’s not just the Google updates and possible security flaws that you have to worry about.

1 in 8 Still on Android 4.4 KitKat as Vulnerabilities Rise

Even though there have been several different vulnerabilities reported with the older Android operating system, millions of people still are using it. Marketshare, which is an analytics firm, has estimated that about 1 in 8 are still running on Android 4.4 KitKat. That’s actually a pretty high number considering the fact that KitKat is almost seven-years-old. Google hasn’t released any security patches for KitKat since October 2017. That’s 2.5 years of vulnerabilities and possible risks that could be exploited by hackers.

During that October 2017 update, there were two critical vulnerabilities that were fixed. There were also two other vulnerabilities that were not quite as critical that was fixed. 13 percent of all Android tablets are running on Android 4.4. The other versions of 4 account for 3 percent of all tablets. The second-most popular Android operating system is Android Lollipop. Android Lollipop is known as Android version 5. This accounts for about 10 percent of all Android tablets.

Are You Still Running Android 4.4 KitKat on Your Tablet?

While we know that many people just don’t have the money to invest in a more expensive Android tablet, it’s definitely important that people upgrade as soon as they can. The older and lower-end Android tablets likely cannot handle an upgrade past KitKat 4.4. Most of the time in order to get to the newer operating systems you’ll have to purchase a new tablet. If you still want a lower-end cheaper tablet, then you are only probably going to make it to Android version 5.

So while money might be an issue for many people, it’s important that you realize you’re at risk for being hacked. This is especially true if you continue using these older Android devices. It doesn’t matter how safe you think you’re being on the device either. The remote attacks and malware can happen quickly on devices with vulnerabilities.

We suggest that as soon as you can that you upgrade to a newer device running at least Android 6 or higher. The only bad thing is that it will likely cost you a little more. If you aren’t in that situation to afford it yet we understand that too. In that situation, we suggest you do not log in to financial or other important apps or sites. You should avoid those at all costs while on the older Android tablet.

In the comments below, we want to know if you’re one of the millions still using Android KitKat 4.4 on your tablet. Do you have financial issues that has caused you not to purchase another tablet in many years? Are you worried about your older device being hacked? Do you worry about the lack of security updates by Google for these older devices? What do you do to protect yourself while you’re on the KitKat tablet? Are you worried that you’re unable to know whether your information was hacked? Tell us what you think in the comments below, we’d love to hear from you.