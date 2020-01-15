Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle Now available for iOS & Android

If you love turn-based RPG, then you’ll love a new game that just released for both iOS and Android. The game is called Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle and this game has just been released by Crunchyroll Games. In this game, you will be able to finally use those psychokinetic skills that you’ve been waiting to test out. Read on to learn more about Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle and how you can get the game today on your mobile device.

Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle Released for iOS & Android

You might be thinking to yourself that this title sounds familiar, and that would be because Mob Psycho 100 is an anime series. In fact, Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle contains a lot of content that was in both the first season and second season of this popular anime. Even cooler is that the original voice actors are a part of this game, including Akio Otsuka and Setsuo Ito.

You will be able to create a team of five characters and there are more than 80 characters overall that you can collect in the game. As with most games, each of the characters will have their own special attacks and moves. There are also animated cut scenes and a lot of intense fighting scenes in the game. You can strengthen and train each of your characters by gaining experience points, upgrading the star level, and using ability awakening. The superpower equipment is also going to allow you to strengthen and train your characters.

More Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle iOS & Android Game Details

Speaking more about Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle, in this mobile game you will be able to battle and explore the various locations from the anime series. There is both a PVE arena battle in the game as well as a PVP mode. You will love testing out the skills and attacks through the PVP battles. In Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle, you will also have guild battles as well as ladder competitions.

If you’re more of a casual turn-based RPG player, then there are options for you too. There are fishing competitions and school games, so you can avoid intense battles if you want. You also will be able to take care of a pet in the game. A sharing system is also available as well as other social components such as chatting with friends and the ability to add friends from the game. The in-game leader board will also provide you with some challenges.

How to Play Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle Right Now

Did you know that more than 40,000 people pre-registered for the game? It’s due to this huge pre-registration that there will be launch bonuses and rewards available for everyone. Some of these launch specials include limited character frames, recruiting coupons, and many other cool bonus items.

You can find the game in Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store right now, so head there to check it out. The game is already available for people in select regions including the United States, Canada, France, Germany and Australia. You also can play the game right now if you live in Ireland, Denmark, New Zealand, Finland, and Norway. Sweden, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom also have access to the game right now with other territories and regions coming soon.

If you’ve downloaded the game and had a chance to play it, we want to hear from you in the comments below. Have you been a fan of the anime series for a while or is this your first time hearing about this anime show? Do you think that the turn-based style of this game is going to be a positive or a negative?

What parts of the game do you see yourself playing the most and what do you think you’ll dislike about the game if anything? Leave us a comment below and tell us whether or not you’ve enjoyed this game or plan on downloading it onto your iOS or Android device.