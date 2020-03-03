Moment Pro Camera App Discontinued for Android

Moment has decided to discontinue the Moment Pro Camera app for Android, which comes as a bit of a surprise to us. The company has decided this due to the various Android devices on the market. Moment said that it’s too difficult to keep the app compatible with Android devices since there are so many different brands and manufacturers of Android phones. We have more details about this news below so keep reading to learn more.

Moment Discontinues Pro Camera App for Android

Moment has made an announcement this week that the Moment Pro Camera app for Android is being discontinued. The company said that it’s too difficult making the app compatible. It’s getting more difficult with all of the various Android devices out there. The issue is also getting worse with each release of a newer Android operating system.

Since Android uses a ton of different phone manufacturers, keeping the Android app compatible is becoming too time consuming. The time spent on trying to make the app compatible could be better spent on developing new features. It also doesn’t help when people are running on various versions of the Android operating system.

If you have a lens that was developed by Moment, you shouldn’t worry too much. You can use the lenses with other camera apps on Google Play Store. That is some good news here since the Moment lenses are compatible with a ton of other apps. It’s not like you won’t be able to use your Moment lenses anymore. The downside is that the Moment Pro Camera app contained many features and controls. These controls were useful if you were into photography in a more serious way.

Moment Customers Receive Email about Pro Camera Android App Being Discontinued

You should have received an email this week letting you know about the Android app being discontinued if you are a Moment customer. The email was from the co-founder of Moment, Marc Barros. Within the email, Barros talks about loving Android itself but feels that trying to continue to develop the Android app is taking up too much engineering power.

The email also talks about how each Android manufacturer puts out a device with various camera features. The variances in features make the app compatibility difficult and random. As more Android versions are released, this difficulty with compatibility is only becoming even more of an issue with the company. Fragmentation and other various issues have been a problem on Android for a while, and it only seems to be getting worse.

Barros has also commented about how iOS has a standard when it comes to camera features and access. For Moment, making the iOS app is much easier. With iOS, there’s a set standard in place regardless of which iPhone or other iOS devices you own. Developers on Android aren’t nearly as consistent and there’s no standard so it’s a much more complex process.

Moment Pro Camera App Remains on Google Play Store

If this is disappointing news to you, then we do have some good news. You will be happy to know that the Moment Pro Camera App is going to stay on the Google Play Store. You can still purchase the app for $3.99 just as before. It’s not like you won’t be able to still purchase, download, and use the Moment Pro Camera app for Android anymore. It’s just that there will be no new features added to the Android app and updates also are going to cease at this point in time.

The other piece of good news is you can still use the Moment lenses with other camera apps available on Google Play Store. We’ve said that already but it’s important to keep this in mind moving forward. In the comments below, we want to know what you think of this news.

