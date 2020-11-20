Moonlighter Released to iOS & Improved for Optimal Mobile Performance

We’ve been hearing for a while that Moonlighter would be coming to iOS as a port, but didn’t know too much about the mobile version until now. If you’ve been waiting for this game to hit iOS, then you’re going to be happy to learn that the game was just released on Apple’s App Store. This is huge news for people waiting for the mobile port and we know quite a bit about this new game release already. November 19 is the official release date, which is today, and it has been improved for an optimal mobile gaming experience!

Moonlighter Officially Released to iOS Today

We know a lot of people have been awaiting the release of Moonlighter for iOS, including all of us here at AppInformers. It’s been a long time coming but we can finally tell you that today the game has launched on Apple’s App Store. The game is $11.99 to purchase but it’s well worth it if you’re looking for a mobile port that has been enhanced and improved for the mobile gaming market. We’ve included the trailer below so you can see the game in action. If you’ve played the game on another platform, then you’ll notice some of the optimizations and differences in the mobile version.

This action RPG was developed by Digital Sun Games and 11 Bit Studios and the development of the game included optimizing it for mobile gaming. The iOS version was being tweaked as much as possible to ensure that the mobile version was as similar as it could be to the other versions of the game. As far as game mechanics, this game uses the swipe and tap controls so that you can quickly dash and move around. If you would rather use a virtual joystick, that has also been included in the iOS version.

Moonlighter iOS Version Includes User Interface Overhaul

If you watched the trailer above, then you will notice a few optimizations and changes for the iOS version of Moonlighter. One of the major changes you’ll see is that the user interface of Moonlighter has been overhauled and revamped for the mobile port.

The user interface is a critical part of the game and the developers wanted to ensure it was compatible with iOS devices. With the changes, it will feel more natural using a touchscreen to see your inventory and also to sell items. The user interface is very intuitive and it also is simple but elegant.

The gameplay flow has also been optimized so that it can be played on a mobile device with ease. What this means is that you can play the game in a shorter burst so that it retains the rogue-like elements and feel but can be played in smaller gaming segments.

If you like to be able to play a game for five minutes at a time, then you’re going to enjoy the changes in the gameplay flow. It’s important when you port a game to optimize it for mobile but also keeping the essence of the game the same. Some developers lack the ability to pull this off, but Digital Sun Games and 11 Bit Studios figured it out quite well.

Will You Check Out Moonlighter on iOS?

What’s really cool is that with the mobile version of Moonlighter, you will get all of the content updates for free that have already been released on the other platforms. You’ll get all of this content free on the first day of release so you don’t need to wait to experience the full game and the additional content.

If you want to enjoy the entire experience it’s right there on your mobile device and that’s great news. Even though it’s a premium game and you have to pay $11.99 it’s well worth it if you want the entire experience but in this newly improved mobile port.

In the comment section that is found below, we want to know whether or not you’ve played Moonlighter on another platform? Will you still check out the iOS version of the game even though you’ve experienced it on another platform? Are you someone that enjoys action RPG or is this a genre that you don’t find too appealing?

Will you be purchasing more premium games in the future or are you trying to watch how much money you spend on the App Store? What do you hope changes from the platform version to the mobile version? Are there any aspects of the game that you didn’t like? Tell us if you’ve played the iOS port already what you liked and disliked about it.