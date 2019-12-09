New No-Frills Monopoly Mobile Game Released for iOS & Android

If you’re into mobile games, you may want to know about the new Monopoly game that has just been released for those on iOS and Android. This is a no-frills game that’s based on the original Monopoly game. We’ve been waiting for a game like this to be released and are happy it’s finally here. Read on to learn more about this no-frills version of Monopoly and how it plays on mobile.

Monopoly Game Based on Original Hits iOS & Android

A new Monopoly game was just released on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. This no-frills mobile game is based on the original Monopoly game and it’s what you’d imagine if you turned the board game into a mobile game. This classic game has been played all over the world with more than one billion people playing the original board game since it was released.

Now this classic game has come to iOS and Android and it’s definitely worth checking out. While there have been other Monopoly games that have been released in the past, this particular game is so identical to the original that it makes it the best version to have been released so far. We’ve learned some of the details about the game and we wanted to share them with you below.

So What’s In the New Monopoly Mobile Game?

While we wanted to tell you what’s in the new Monopoly game, it’s more about what isn’t in the new game that’s the most appealing. There are no frills in this game, which means it’s going to be like the board game and not like a normal mobile game.

The best part about the Monopoly mobile game is that there are no in-app purchases and there are also no advertisements. We love the fact that there’s not one advertisement in the game since that easily distracts from the gameplay and is very annoying when you’re playing a strategy game such as this.

You’ll be playing using the traditional rules of Monopoly and that means you need to sell, scam, and buy your way to the top. There’s more than one game mode in the mobile game too, which offers you the ability to play how you want and when you want. You’ll find an online multiplayer mode, offline multiplayer mode, quick mode, and single-player mode. If you play the single-player mode you will be obviously playing against a computer AI system.

Are You Going to Check Out the New Monopoly Mobile Game?

There are so many cool features found in the newest Monopoly mobile game, such as that it’s all done in 3D as opposed to a bland 2D layout. This really brings the Monopoly city to life and it makes the game more immersive overall. What’s also cool is that there’s a ton of localized boards and it’s the most that have ever been available in a digital version of the game.

If you want to enjoy the locations familiar to you then you can do that or you can branch out and find new cities to explore. You’ll also find that this game works very well on the iPad, but you can play it on other iOS devices too. It’s also available for Android so you can play this new game on any device you own.

The app itself will cost you $3.99 but for everything that you get in this game that’s not a bad deal at all. The full game is available to you and you don’t have to worry about any in-app purchases or any advertisements ruining the fun.

In the comments below, we want to know whether or not you’ll be downloading this new Monopoly game on your iOS or Android device. Have you tried out other digital versions of this game in the past and did you enjoy them? This game is a throwback to the original and it’s how Hasbro would have wanted it.

That is why we think this is the version to check out even if you tried others in the past and didn’t like them. If you’ve downloaded and played the game, we also want to know what you think about it and what you liked or disliked about this new version of Monopoly.