Nighthawk is an iOS App that Allows You to Easily Manage Twitter with Smart Filters

If you use Twitter regularly on your iOS device, then you know that Twitter can be difficult to navigate. It can become overwhelming quickly because there are so many tweets coming at you from every direction. The more people you follow, the more tweets you have to find and it’s quite annoying. One app is hoping to change your Twitter experience by making it easier to manage. This new app is called Nighthawk and it comes with a timeline for your close friends and also contains a ton of filters.

Nighthawk Uses Human-Curated Smart Filters to Offer an Easier Twitter Experience

One of the main differences between other Twitter apps and Nighthawk is that Nighthawk uses human-curated filters. These Smart Filters are great because you can do more than just mute a phrase or word. With the Smart Filters, you are able to mute all support accounts if you want or you can mute specific genres or topics.

This means if you want to avoid “Donald Trump” or “ U.S. Politics” in general, you can use the Smart Filters to filter out any and all accounts associated with that topic. If you want to avoid spoilers to a television show, you can use the filters to mute that show.

It always was hard to avoid spoilers of television shows while on Twitter. Most people would basically avoid it altogether if they hadn’t watched the latest episode of a certain show. We love these human-curated filters that Nighthawk has decided to use. With these Smart Filers in place, it allows you to avoid seeing details or spoilers of the shows you watch.

Nighthawk Gives You Option to Create Close Friends Twitter Feed Timeline

As you probably know if you browse Twitter long enough, it can become a hassle. It’s often difficult to make sure you find and read all of the tweets your friends send out in a timely manner. Nighthawk is going to make it easier for you to see and like or comment on these tweets from your friends. This is done with the Close Friends feed feature. This feed will allow you to select a group of friends that you want to closely follow. Once you add friends, then you will see a timeline with tweets from only those people.

What’s really cool is that these tweets from those you select as Close Friends will not be in your regular timeline, but instead will be separate and in a different feed. When you first open up the Nighthawk app, this is when you will have the option to create the Close Friends timeline. If you open up the Close Friends timeline, all of the other Twitter accounts are hidden. This allows you to see only the tweets from your friends. At that point, you can comment, like, or retweet as you see fit.

Nighthawk Meant to Co-Exist with Your Regular Twitter App

It’s important to note that Nighthawk was not developed in order to replace the official Twitter app. It won’t replace any other Twitter app you use on your iOS device either. The developers want this app to co-exist with the regular Twitter app you use. Mainly, Nighthawk is all about helping you better manage Twitter and make the social media experience better.

The developers behind this app talked to people to find out what they would change about Twitter. After many conversations, they came to the conclusion most people feel overwhelmed by all of the tweets on the site. A lot of people said they find it hard to manage their feeds. Nighthawk is going to help you feel less overwhelmed by Twitter and improve your experience. This app will make it easier to find what you want or to avoid what you want.

There are also other features that make Nighthawk a great companion app to the official Twitter app or another third-party app. You can create customized icons and also will be free of advertisements, which is definitely nice. This app is not free though, as it’s priced at $3.99 on Apple’s App Store, but a lot of people will find it worth the money. If you want to keep up with Close Friends or create your own Smart Filters to customize your Twitter experience, then checking out Nighthawk would be a good idea.

If you’ve downloaded this app and started using it, we want to hear in the comments below what you think of the app. Is Nighthawk an app you will use often to keep up with your Close Friends in a whole new way? Do you like the Smart Filters that allow you to block out any and all accounts that mention a specific topic? Are you someone that’s already annoyed with politics going on in the United States? What types of content would you look to block and do you think it will help you have a better Twitter experience?