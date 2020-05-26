Nintendo 3DS Emulator Citra Officially Released to Google Play Store

There is finally an official 3DS emulator on Google Play Store and it was just released this week! This is the news many fans of the Nintendo 3DS have been waiting for and we wanted to tell you all about it. The official 3DS emulator now available in Google Play Store is called Citra. Citra now becomes the first 3DS emulator to be released officially for mobile devices. It’s definitely worth checking out if you love emulators and you’ll find more details about it below.

Citra- A Nintendo 3DS Emulator Becomes First Official Emulator on Google Play Store

You’ve probably been waiting for a long time for an official Nintendo 3DS emulator to hit the Google Play Store. If this is something you’ve been interested in then your wait is finally over because Citra was just released on the Google Play Store.

You may have heard about Citra before since unofficial versions were ported over to Android from the PC version, although those ports never really worked. Well, you no longer need to worry about an unofficial port since Citra itself has been officially released to the Google Play Store.

Even better news that we wanted to share about Citra is that it’s free to download this Nintendo 3DS emulator! If you look up Citra on Google Play you will see that it’s free to download and this is great news for people who don’t want to pay money to play 3DS games on Android devices. What’s even better news is that you’ll notice many features are available in this official port that wasn’t available in various unofficial ports of Citra.

Citra Gives You a Full-Fledged Nintendo 3DS Experience on Android

While we haven’t had much time to try out multiple devices and multiple games, we are happy to report that the few games we did try worked wonderfully on Citra. Citra is supposed to give you the full-fledged experience of the Nintendo 3DS right on your Android device.

It appears that this emulator indeed does give you the full-fledged experience. That is mostly due to all of the features and functionality you get with this emulator. This app has worked on games such as Animal Crossing: New Leaf and Mario Cart 7, but it works on a host of other games as well.

Developers behind the emulator have also released some recommendations on the type of chipset you should use. That recommendation will allow the emulator to run smoothly. It’s recommended that you have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or higher on your device.

You also will need to have Android 8.0 or higher as your operating system. This is the minimum requirement for this emulator to run on your Android device. If you try to run the 3DS emulator on a device or system that’s not supported, you will likely have glitches and other issues.

Will You Download Citra for Android to Play 3DS Games?

Citra is on Google Play Store right now, which means you can head there today and download it to begin playing 3DS games on your Android device. Since this is the first official Nintendo 3DS emulator available for Android, we know that many people will be downloading it to try with their favorite 3DS games.

While this emulator is free to download and use, there is also a premium version that you can purchase for $4.99. The premium version will give you other additional features such as texture filtering and a dark mode option. There is also a Patreon that you can go to if you would like to donate to the team behind Citra, which would help the team add even more cool features to this free 3DS emulator.

