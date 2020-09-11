Nova Launcher Beta Adds More Android 11 Icon Shapes in Update

If you have an Android device, then you probably know that Nova Launcher is one of the most popular app launchers out there today. Nova Launcher has quickly become one of the best third-party launchers and it’s constantly being updated with new Android features. The newest beta update to this app launcher gives us more Android 11 icon shapes. Keep reading to learn all about the changes in the latest version of Nova Launcher beta.

Nova Launcher Beta Update Adds Three New Icon Shapes

We wanted to tell you all about the newest update to Nova Launcher beta. It’s bringing about more Android 11 icon shapes you might want to use. There have been a lot of changes to Google Pixel lately if you haven’t noticed. Those Pixel changes are what seemed to have inspired the changes to Nova Launcher. Nova Launcher is one of the best app launchers out there for Android. We think that with the newest beta update, you’re going to be even more excited to try it out.

The newest beta update to Nova Launcher is v6.2.14. In this update, you will notice a few new icon shapes. The newest icon shapes to hit this app launcher include the vessel, flower, and pebble icon shapes. Flower and pebble first showed up in the previous update, which was v6.2.13, but they have been slightly changed for a better appearance.

Back in the previous update, we also had a lot of geometric icon shapes added to the app launcher. Those included Octagon, Hexagon, and the Heptagon. If you enjoyed those previous additions, then you’ll love the new vessel icon shape that is part of the v6.2.14 update.

Nova Launcher Beta Adds Icon Shapes & It’s Easy to Find Them in the App

What’s really cool about the new icon shapes is that it’s very easy to find them in the app. If you want to check out the new icon shapes just go into “Settings” and then tap on “Look & Feel.” From there you will see the “Adaptive Icons” option and just tap that to find the newest additions. Clicking “More” shows you all of the other icon shapes that have been added so you will see quite a few available to you now in this beta release.

We have loved seeing all of the changes to the Nova Launcher over the past few months. It’s refreshing to see Android 11 icon shapes being added rather quickly and regularly. Did you know that a lot of these icon shapes were actually put into Nova Launcher before Android 11 even officially launched?

Back in previous updates, Nova Launcher was putting various icon shapes into the beta. Those icons were found in the developer preview and Android 11 beta releases. This means that Nova Launcher has been constantly evolving along with Android. It’s one of the few app launchers that have seen an early adaptation of the newest Android 11 additions.

Nova Launcher Beta Update Also Adds a Cropped Option

Lastly, we wanted to tell you about another feature you will find in the new Nova Launcher beta update. You will find that there’s a new Cropped option available to you in this update. The Cropped option is similar to what a gemstone looks like so it’s pretty easy to spot that addition as well.

If you want to force shapes onto the old legacy icons, you can do that in this new beta update too. That’s something that Nova has been able to do for a long time. It’s good that we see the forced shape adaptation on those legacy icons in this update as well.

If you want to check out the new additions to this app launcher, you can get the update through Google Play Store. That is if you’re one of the beta testers of this app. There is also an APK available too, so you have a couple of ways you can get Nova Launcher beta on your Android device. If you haven’t signed up yet to be a beta tester of this app, you can head to Google Play Store right now. It’s very easy to become a beta tester if that’s something you’re into.

Once you’ve had a chance to try out the new Nova Launcher beta v6.2.14 come back here and tell us what you think about it. Do you like the new icon shapes that were just added to the app launcher, including the vessel? Are you someone that uses an app launcher on your Android device? What makes app launchers so useful on Android compared to the normal setup of the Android device? Are there any other features or icons that you’d like to see Nova Launcher get in the future? If you use another app launcher on Android, we want to know which one and what you like about that app launcher.