Official Craigslist App Finally Launches on iOS & Android

In what seems like it should have happened many years ago, an official Craigslist app has finally been released for both iOS and Android. If you haven’t heard about this online classified site known as Craigslist before, you must be living under a rock since it was founded way back in 1995.

It has become one of the most well-known online classified sites that offer a wide variety of products and services. Some of those services have been shady or illegal, but the site has cleaned itself up over the past several years. Read on to learn more about the new mobile apps that give you access to Craigslist right on your smartphone.

Craigslist App Released for iOS & Android After Several Years of Third-Party Options

You may remember 2008, it was when both Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store launched for everyone to use and enjoy. Since Craigslist has been around for many years, you would have thought this company would have been on the app bandwagon really early, but that wasn’t the case.

Many third-party apps were developed to help people search Craigslist and find products they were interested in. These third-party apps were important because they helped both the seller and the buyer and it brought the over 20-year-old website into the mobile age.

With the release of the official Craigslist iOS and Android apps, you will no longer need to browse using a third-party app. You’ll have the simplistic design and functionality of the website through both of these mobile apps. That means the app isn’t filled with complicated features or functionality.

This is a no-frills app that gives you just the basic Craigslist site to browse. The interface is pretty clean and the layout is identical to the website version of Craigslist. You’ll see a lot of text and not much else, which for a lot of people is a good thing.

Official Craigslist App Mimics the Craigslist Website

A lot of people will enjoy that the mobile apps are identical to the Craigslist website since it makes it easy to browse and shop. You’ll also notice the iconic purple peace symbol which Craigslist is known for on both the iOS and Android app. Reviews have been flowing in for the official app with many people saying how great it was to no longer need to rely on a third-party app and instead use an official Craigslist app.

While most people were happy with the release of the iOS and Android apps, there were some reviews that criticized the company for not improving how the Craigslist process works in general. Reviews have complained about the fact there’s still no way for people to prove who they are or what they are trying to sell. You don’t need to verify your identity or provide any proof of the place you are trying to sell or rent.

This is something that plaques the Craigslist website too since there’s no verification of any kind required on Craigslist at all. Various other online classified sites do require verification of some kind depending on what you’re doing, but Craigslist has never required such verification.

Even without verification on the apps, the reviews seem to be more positive than negative. On Apple’s App Store the Craigslist app has 4-stars and is in the top 10 of shopping apps. The Google Play Store rating is a bit lower and sitting at 2.6 with over 10,000 installations on Android in total.

Will You Download the Craigslist App on Your Device?

We’re very happy that the Craigslist apps have finally been released as we’ve been waiting years for an official iOS and Android app from the company. It still boggles the mind that Craigslist didn’t do this sooner, but better late than never we suppose. We’re interested in hearing what you have to say about the Craigslist apps.

Have you downloaded and installed Craigslist on your iOS or Android device yet? Were you one of the thousands that had to rely on a third-party app all of these years to buy and sell on the online classified site? What third-party app worked best for Craigslist and will you stop using that app now that Craigslist released an official app?

Do you think that keeping the apps the same as the website was a good idea or would you have liked to see more functionality and features? Are you someone that feels Craigslist should require verification if you want to post something for sale on their website or app?