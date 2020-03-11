Penwick Crew X Boiler Room

Just announced, the Penwick Crew will be performing an exclusive Boiler Room set in the South of London.

Alongside veteran MC’s Lemwick and Benwick, special guests are expected to touch mic. See the list below, with more to be announced at a later stage.

Newham Generals (D Double E & Footsie)

Frisco

Ryan Bong performing new hit “Flip Flop”

Uncle Mez

Jammer (because he’s at literally every grime set)

Sox

Lethal Bizzle

Tickets are expected to launch on the Boiler Room website early next month.