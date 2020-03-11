Home News Penwick Crew X Boiler Room

Penwick Crew X Boiler Room

Lewis Tappy
Mar 11, 2020
Just announced, the Penwick Crew will be performing an exclusive Boiler Room set in the South of London.

Alongside veteran MC’s Lemwick and Benwick, special guests are expected to touch mic. See the list below, with more to be announced at a later stage.

  • Newham Generals (D Double E & Footsie)
  • Frisco
  • Ryan Bong performing new hit “Flip Flop”
  • Uncle Mez
  • Jammer (because he’s at literally every grime set)
  • Sox
  • Lethal Bizzle

Tickets are expected to launch on the Boiler Room website early next month.

