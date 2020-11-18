Your Phone App Now Allows Multiple Android Apps to Run on Windows 10

If you have Windows 10 and use an Android device, you probably have heard about the Your Phone app before. The Your Phone Companion app was developed by Microsoft and it makes sense given that Windows 10 is a Microsoft product. This app allows you to use your Windows 10 PC with your Android phone, although it’s been an app that’s lacked some details and functionality. Microsoft just made an announcement that you can now run multiple Android apps at the same time using Windows 10 with a new update.

Running Multiple Apps Now Possible with Your Phone App & Windows 10

We’ve been waiting a long time for Microsoft to bring enhanced features and functionality to the Your Phone Companion app. This app works alongside Windows 10 and allows you to interact with your Android phone while on your Windows 10 PC. A new announcement from Microsoft was just released which goes into detail about a new ability we’ve been waiting a long time to see. The new feature is that you can now run multiple Android apps on your Windows 10 PC using the Your Phone Companion app.

This means that now you can launch various Android apps right onto your Windows 10 PC screen and also interact with those apps. This comes with the latest version of the Windows 10 insider build and it’s definitely going to be a useful feature. You might have missed the news about this feature in development a couple of months ago.

Microsoft said Samsung would be the latest Android manufacturer to be supported with Windows 10 and the Your Phone Companion app. This means that those on Samsung devices can use their Android apps while on Windows 10 and also be able to stream Android apps too. Given that now multiple apps can be running on Windows 10 at once, the added support for Samsung devices makes perfect sense.

Your Phone App & Windows 10 Insider Build Update Gives Multi-App Functionality on Your Desktop

This new feature allows you to use multiple Android apps on your Windows 10 desktop, with the ability to launch and interact with those apps. It was first launched a week ago for those with Samsung devices. The Samsung devices that first were able to use this feature was running on Android 10 and also had integration with LTW. It’s also important to note that those Samsung devices to see the feature first were those that were in the Samsung One UI beta program.

As long as you’re running Windows 10 and are using the latest Insider Preview Build, you should be able to use this new feature. The newest Preview Build of Windows 10 is 20257 and it allows for the operation of multiple Android apps at the same time on your desktop. You’ll also need to make sure you have the Your Phone app installed on your PC as well. It’s also required that you link your Windows 10 PC with your Android device using the Your Phone app before you can use this feature.

Do You Use Your Android Device on Your Windows 10 PC?

There are many different situations where it’s useful to have your Android smartphone linked up with your Windows 10 PC. If you’re currently working from home, it’s great to be able to see notifications and messages from your Android device on your PC so that you don’t have to stop working to see what’s going on with your phone.

It can improve productivity while at the same time giving you a way to stay updated on your social life. It’s important to note though, that not all Android apps will work with or be compatible with the Windows 10 desktop integration. There are some apps out there that do not allow you to view the app content using another screen or device. This means that while a lot of apps will work on Windows 10, some will not allow you to use this feature to view the Android app or any content within the app.

In the comment section found below, we want to know if you currently use the Your Phone Companion app on your Windows 10 device? Do you think that the app allows you to have enough functionality that you don’t need to keep looking at your Android phone? What do you think Microsoft could do to enhance the integration between Android and Windows 10? Are you someone that likes being able to see notifications from your Windows 10 device? What situations do you currently use this integration for? Lastly, do you have a wishlist of features or functions that you hope to see in future updates?