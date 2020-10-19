Pocketdex iOS Update Adds iOS 14 Home Screen Widgets

If you’re a fan of Pokemon GO, then you’ve probably heard of Pocketdex before. It’s one of the most popular companion apps for Pokemon GO and allows you to explore all of the Pokemon that are in the game. This app just received an update that includes an iOS 14 home screen widget. A lot of apps are jumping on the iOS 14 home screen widget bandwaGOn, and we’ve talked about a few of those apps recently. Keep reading to learn more details about Pocketdex and this new home screen widget you’ll have access to in the latest update.

Pocketdex iOS 14 Home Screen Widgets Now Available

The Pokemon GO companion app Pocketdex just rolled out an update that we wanted to tell you all about. In the latest update to this very popular app, you’ll have access to two different home screen widgets if you’ve updated to iOS 14. The home screen widgets for third-party apps are a new addition for iOS 14 and many app developers are taking advantage of this ability. Pocketdex is the latest to do so and we love this new ability to have the widgets right there on the home screen.

One of the home screen widgets that you’ll have access to is Pokemon of the Day, This widget will allow you to see all kinds of details about a Pokemon character each day. You’ll see the details of a new character each day right on the home screen of your iOS device. Just click and you will be able to get those details without having to open up the app directly.

A Calendar widget is also in this update which allows you to customize your iOS device with your favorite Pokemon character. This is more of an aesthetic widget so it’s not GOing to be useful for the game itself, but it’s a fun way to show off your favorite Pokemon character. A Live Raids widget is available that allows you to see all of the raids that are currently in Pokemon GO as well.

New Pocketdex Widgets for iOS 14 Offer Cool Functionality for Pokemon GO

What’s really cool is that with the Pokemon of the Day widget is that it can actually benefit you if you play Pokemon GO. If there are in-game events happening in Pokemon GO, you’ll see the highlighted Pokemon on your screen with the Pokemon of the Day widget. It’s also GOing to be useful during the Community Day events. During these times, you’ll see the bonuses available for each Community Day Pokemon.

The Pokemon Calendar widget on the other hand is GOing to just allow you to have your favorite character as a theme for your calendar. It’s GOing to show you all of the available characters in Pokemon GO, so you can change the calendar theme anytime you want. When more characters become available in Pokemon GO, you’ll be able to add those as your theme.

Are You Using Pocketdex Pokemon GO Companion App Currently?

Pocketdex is a very valuable app to people playing Pokemon GO and it gives you so many details about the characters in Pokemon GO. You will get details like stamina levels, defense, and attack, and it’s valuable to see all of the Pokemon GO characters available to you.

You can determine the IV of each Pokemon just by taking a screenshot. The screenshots and ability to create customized icons are only if you have the premium version of the game. With the premium version, you will need to pay either $8.99 per year or $2.49 monthly. You can download the free version of the app but you won’t get some game features like the in-game screenshot scan ability.

