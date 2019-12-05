Poke Genie Adds PvP IV Support with Latest iOS Update

This week Poke Genie released an update for iOS and we know you’ll be happy if you are a Pokemon Trainer. The new app update will bring you a new mode, which is going to rate all of the IVs for the PvP battles in terms of usage. We have all of the latest information about the new Poke Genie update so keep reading to learn all about it.

Poke Genie Brings PvP IV Support to iOS in Newest Update

If you have Poke Genie installed on your iOS device, you may want to check out the latest update to this very popular app. In the latest update, you’ll notice that there’s a change with how the IV works for PVP. Instead of just offering you a general score for the IV, which goes from 1 to 100, the IV is now rated in terms of usage.

This new mode is going to be very useful since the IV is much different in the PvP, especially if you are in the Ultra or Great league. The goal is to try to get as many statistics as you can build up but remain under the CP limit. If you’ve been playing on Android then you know that this functionality has been a part of the Android version for some time now. On Android, it was available through CalcyIV, but now iOS gets this ability thanks to Poke Genie and the new PvP IV mode.

More Details about Poke Genie PvP IV Support

There are some more details we can give you about the new PvP IV support in Poke Genie. Not only will Poke Genie rate the PvP IV for Pokemon, but it also adds a ton of other options. In the new Poke Genie update, there’s now a table section added to the Pokedex.

Sorting and filtering abilities have also been added for PvP IV. A rating preview for PvP IV is also included and it can be found by going to the Pokemon details section. You will also have keyboard and vision notifications and there’s a scan history rating for PvP IV too.

Beyond all of that, there’s support now for the Shadow Pokemon purification in the Power Up Calculator. Speaking of the Power Up Calculator, you also now have the ability to switch from one evolution to another. Name Generator blocks and Usage Condition also now supports PvP IV.

Gender-based evolution logic support has also been added. Tyrogue also now has an IV evolution logic. When talking about the PvP IV calculation as a whole, all evolution combinations that are possible are supported for both the Ultra league and the Great league.

What Do You Think of the PvP IV Support Addition in Poke Genie?

The usual bug fixes are also part of this update and general improvements. While bug fixes are nice, we are really excited about the new PvP IV support and all of the new options for PvP. If you are a Pokemon Trainer we know you will love this new update and it should really help you when it comes to training quickly and successfully.

In the comment section found below, we want to know what you think of the new Poke Genie update. Are you excited to try the new PvP IV support and do you think this will help you with your training? Do you use another app for your Pokemon training and if so, what is it about the other app that makes it better than Poke Genie? Have you tried out these new features on Android through the other app or have you always used Poke Genie for iOS? What other additions are you hoping to come to Poke Genie in future updates?