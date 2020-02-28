Population Zero Switches to Paid Distribution Model & Heading to Steam

There’s some changes that we wanted to tell you about in regard to the science-fiction MMO game Population Zero. If you haven’t heard about this game before, it’s a game developed by Enplex Games. The biggest change to the game that you need to be aware of is that it’s now switching to a paid distribution model. This means you’re going to have to fork over some money to play this game, and it’s also coming to Steam Early Access. If you’ve been anxiously awaiting details about Population Zero and the upcoming release, keep reading to learn more.

Population Zero Changes to Paid Distribution Ahead of Steam Release

The biggest change Enplex Games wanted to share is that it’s going to be moving to a paid distribution model as opposed to the original plan. Originally, the game was going to be a free-to-play model, but that has changed to become a paid distribution model.

What this means is that you’ll need to pay $29.99 in order to play Population Zero as opposed to playing the game for free with optional purchases. The good news here is that if you purchase the game during the Steam Early Access time, you can get the game for 10 percent off that new retail price.

So if Population Zero is a game you may be interested in, then getting it for the discounted price during Early Access is the way to go! If you purchase during this time, you’ll also get special perks and various cosmetic items as a bonus and thank you.

Enplex Games Announces Multiple Changes for Population Zero

Enplex Games have announced more than just a change to the distribution model, with there also being changes to the release date and more. The Steam Early Access release date is now going to be May 5. The game will be fully-released later on, although the date for full release has not yet been announced. Another change is that the game is going to bind both the survival mechanics and the story together in what has been dubbed a win condition.

As a player, that means once you login to Population Zero in May, you have seven days to survive on Kepler and try to make it prosperous. After those seven days, Kepler is going to be unlivable and your DNA is going to end up irreversibly changed. Your main goal is going to be to make a safe haven for yourself before the cycle begins. Every seven days you’re going to have to change and restart these Kepler adventures. You will still have your progression rewards and also the knowledge gained from the previous seven days.

During the various seven-day cycles, the developer of Population Zero will be adding even more mechanics, regions, and mysteries for you to explore. This means that you won’t just be restarting at the same location all of the time. We expect to see some of these additional regions and mysteries during Steam Early Access, but most of the additional content will occur once the game has been fully released on Steam.

Does the Change to Paid Distribution Impact Your Decision to Play Population Zero?

We want to hear from you on whether or not this change to a paid distribution will impact your decision to purchase or play Population Zero. Enplex Games said that the change happened after talking to the community as well as the team. The studio thinks this change will allow them to continue to create and release new content for the game, which should enhance the gameplay. The company also said that this new paid model will help eliminate the “pay to win” aspect that many free-to-play games with optional purchases have.

So do you think that this change will, in fact, help reduce or eliminate that “pay to win” aspect of gaming? Are you someone who is going to purchase the game during Steam Early Access in order to receive the 10 percent off discount? Does the discount make you more likely to check out this game? What other games have you purchased due to a discount during Early Access time on Steam?

Do you think $29.99 is too much for a game like this one? What are some other games that you’ve paid for that you feel either were worth the money or was a waste of money? Leave us a comment below and tell us whether or not you’ll be checking out Population Zero when it hits Steam Early Access May 5.