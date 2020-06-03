PUBG Free to Play On Steam This Weekend

If you’re looking for a great game to play on Steam then you may want to know about a really cool promotion happening this weekend. There have been all kinds of different game promotions going on over the past few months, mostly due to the fact people are stuck inside thanks to the coronavirus. It was announced that PUBG, which is PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, will be free to play on Steam for a limited time. We wanted to tell you all about this PUBG free promotion just in case you haven’t tried out this great game yet.

PUBG Free to Play on Steam June 4 Through June 8

We know that a lot of people have already played or purchased PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, but we still wanted to tell you about this really cool promotion on Steam. Even though many have already tried out the game, there are still quite a few people that haven’t had a chance to buy PUBG on Steam. Well, this weekend you won’t need to worry because PUBG will be free to play on Steam June 4 through June 8.

The even better news is that the game is going to be 50 percent off the retail price, which means if you’ve yet to purchase the game now is your chance. The developer said that the game will be 50 percent off for this weekend and it will also be completely free to play, which is great news for those on Steam. If you haven’t heard of the game before, it’s a great battle royale game that utilizes online multiplayer capabilities. The developer of PUBG is PUBG Corporation, which is part of Bluehole.

PUBG Free to Play & 50 Percent Off on Steam This Weekend

PUBG plays like most other battle royale games, which means you’re the winner if you’re the last one standing. This online multiplayer game puts you in a group of 100 other players and you all are on an island together. You will need to try to kill other players by finding various weapons and types of equipment.

Some of these items require you to scavenge the island to find. The point is to kill as many other players as possible without being killed yourself. As you progress in the game, the maps will get smaller and smaller. This eventually leads you to play much closer to the other players. You will need to confront them instead of just moving around the island to avoid them.

In the Twitter post announcing PUBG free to play on Steam, the developer mentioned playing together while apart. We assume that this is a show of solidarity with those stuck inside due to the coronavirus. Even though we are all apart right now, you can still be social and have fun with others while playing games such as PUBG. If you haven’t heard of this game before, we would be surprised since it’s become a hit over the last several months.

PUBG Free to Play on Steam as Active Player Count Decreases

The game was successful from the start and made over $11 million in just the first three days it was released through early access. You may remember when this game launched, but if you don’t remember it’s likely because it was way back in March 2017. Fortnite had released a few months before so the battle royale genre was really becoming popular among the gaming community. Bots ended up being added to the game by the developers and people began complaining about the game more and more.

Through the years the game has lost quite a bit of active players, although it did see a good bump in April 2020. We suspect the active player count was boosted due to the coronavirus and so many people being stuck inside. The game is available on Stadia, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam.

There are multiple ways people could get this game and play it if they haven’t already. A mobile version was also released for both iOS and Android, but it seems to be a huge hit on Steam. If you haven’t had a chance to play yet, we suggest you purchase the game this weekend when it’s 50 percent off and free to play.

In the comments below, we want to know if you’ve already played PUBG and what you thought about the game overall. Is PUBG a game you’re still playing on either Steam or another one of the platforms? What about the game have you liked or disliked and does it compare with Fortnite at all? Are you going to now purchase the game since it will be 50 percent off on Steam? Let us know in the comments below whether or not you’ll take advantage of this great promotional offer.