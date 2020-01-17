Puzzle Game Felix the Reaper Coming to iOS

If you like challenging and fun puzzle games, then you should keep your eyes out for Felix the Reaper. You may not have heard about this game before, but that’s why we are here. It’s a game that might interest you if you are into puzzle games. This game landed on consoles and the PC a few months ago. We are happy to report that it’s now going to be available for those on iOS very soon. We have some details about this game as well as when the expected release of the game will be for iOS, so keep reading to learn more.

Puzzler Felix the Reaper Announced for iOS

Felix the Reaper is an indie game that was released for both consoles and PC a few months ago. The sad part is that it didn’t get that much attention. When it comes to releasing games, a lot of the bigger titles are released in the early Fall. That is the main reason why it’s harder to hear about indie games that are coming out during that same time frame.

This is exactly what happened with Felix the Reaper since it released around the same time as a lot of the bigger well-known games. It basically ended up being pushed to the side unless you happened to stumble upon it browsing the store. The good news is that this indie game is coming to iOS in the near future. We also have learned that it’s been optimized for the mobile gaming experience.

Felix the Reaper is a shadow puzzle game that offers a ton of great music, with interesting and fun visuals to look at as well. There is a grid-based map in the game and this is the area where you will play. You are playing as the reaper and you are basically trying to kill off all of the mortals.

There are various items in the game that you will use to control the shadows. These items include lamps, wagons, and even sundials. Sometimes the indie games are overall more enjoyable than the bigger titles, and we will have to wait and see if that’s true for Felix the Reaper on iOS.

Felix the Reaper Beta Planned Ahead of iOS Release

The good news is that there is going to be a beta right before the release of Felix the Reaper on iOS. We hope to hear more information about the beta in the next week or two. The even better news is that the game itself is slated for a release on iOS in the not too distant future. The official release of Felix the Reaper for iOS should be somewhere between February or March. We suspect the release date may depend on how the beta goes and if issues need to be corrected first.

If the game runs well during the beta, then the game likely would be released in late February. That’s really not a long beta since it’s only about five weeks away. We suspect that the early March date would be if the beta showed some issues that the developer would want to fix before the release. Hopefully, we will know a specific release date in the coming weeks. If we hear about the release date of the game or more information about the beta, we will surely let you know about that.

Does Felix the Reaper for iOS Sound Interesting to You?

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the game before, we suggest you head over to Steam. There’s a playable demo on Steam that is pretty fun to play. The demo will give you an idea of what this game is all about before you purchase it on iOS. You also could wait to see if you can get into the iOS beta.

While we don’t know a price for the game on iOS, we do know that it does cost $24.99 if you purchase it on the Nintendo Switch. It might seem like a lot of money to you, but people claim it’s worth the money. One of the reasons why we suggest checking out the Steam demo is due to the price. We want to know what you think of this game in the comments below.

Do you think checking out the Steam demo is the best idea since the price of this game seems to be a little steep for a puzzle game? Have you had a chance to try out Felix the Reaper on either PC or console yet? Did you even hear about this game before today since it was buried under a lot of the bigger game titles that were released in Fall 2019?

This game has an amazing soundtrack with it and we want to know if the soundtrack is a make or break issue for you when it comes to games. Do you like games better that have a great soundtrack or are you more interested in the gameplay and story? If you did try out the Steam demo we want to know what you really liked about the game and what you disliked. Will you be purchasing the game when it hits iOS within the next couple of months?