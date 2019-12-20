RCS Finally Hits All Android Devices in the US

You may have heard about RCS before, it stands for Rich Communication Services, and it’s set to replace standard SMS. RCS has been around for a little while now, but most people on Android didn’t have this RCS option. That is changing this week as Google announced RCS is now available to everyone with an Android device in the United States. We’ve learned a little bit about this RCS feature and if you have Android, continue reading to learn how it all works.

RCS Now Available to Everyone on Android in the US

It was back in November when Google announced that the RCS Chat was beginning to roll out to users, but not many people on Android had received the update within the past month. Now, it appears RCS, which is replacing the standard SMS, is finally rolling out to everyone with an Android device. The only catch is that for now, it’s rolling out to those in the US, meaning other countries will have to wait to receive the RCS update.

In order to use the new RCS on your Android device, you might need to update a couple of things first. Carrier settings and the Messages app might need to be updated in order for you to see the RCS option, although not everyone will need to update in order to see the new rich communication services. Regular SMS was able to get the job done, but the new option is supposed to be much better and more detailed. We have information about the benefits of rich communication services below.

RCS is Major Improvement Over Standard SMS

While some people might not really think rich communication services is a big deal, it’s actually a major improvement over the standard SMS you’ve been using on your Android device. For one thing, it actually supports the read receipts, which is important if you want to know when someone actually reads your message.

The new option is also a lot better if you are into group chats. There’s also typing indicators with this new service, which means you’ll see when someone is typing to you and the other person can see when you’re typing. Knowing when someone is typing a message back to you is great if you’re in a real-time text conversation with someone.

There is one big drawback when it comes to RCS though, which is that it doesn’t support end-to-end encryption. If you are someone that’s into sending encrypted messages, then you’ll still need to use a third-party app to achieve this, such as Signal. A lot of people don’t really care about end-to-end encryption though.

If you’re one of those people, then the new rich communication services is going to work out just fine for you. It’s been a long time coming for RCS since Google said it was supposed to be the main texting platform over 18-months ago. We’re glad to see it finally being released to everyone.

RCS Available Now on Android After Long Delays

The delays for RCS on Android have been many, although not many of those delays are from Google itself. The biggest issue was that at the beginning, Google was waiting for the carriers to roll out the feature to everyone. That didn’t work out very well since it seemed the carriers were all taking their sweet time rolling out the new service. Google then decided it would be best to just roll out RCS itself, instead of waiting on the carriers which had already caused significant delays.

Things get done much quicker when Google decides to do things itself, and the roll-out of rich communication services is no different. Once Google decided to just release rich communication services itself, the rollout has started and should be to everyone by the end of the week. As for other countries, we don’t have a release date yet, but Google did say to say tuned for that information.

