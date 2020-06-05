Revamped Plus Code Feature in Google Maps Allows You to Share Location without Address

There is a new feature rolling out this week in Google Maps we wanted to tell you about. The new feature is Plus Code, and it’s going to help you share your location even when you don’t know the address. Even if you know the address, using Plus Code will allow you to quickly share your location since it’s just a shortcode. Read on to learn more about this new feature and how it might help you when it comes to those challenges.

ReDesigned Plus Code Feature Rolled Out in Google Maps for Easy Location Sharing

You might have been in situations in the past where you wanted to share your address with someone only to realize you have no clue what it is. This is especially true in situations where you are traveling and are unfamiliar with exactly where you are. A feature that is being rolled out in Google Maps aims to solve challenges related to address sharing when you don’t have access to the address at that moment. This new feature is called Plus Code and it’s basically a way to share your location using only a short alphanumerical code as opposed to an entire address.

Plus Code actually launched way back in 2015, but not that many people used it because it wasn’t exactly easy to find and didn’t get a lot of attention. There is now going to be a much easier way to use and share Plus Code within Google Maps, and Google revamped Plus Code to make it better than before. When you update your Google Maps to the latest version, you will have access to Plus Code and it’s going to be pretty easy to spot once you open the app.

It’s Simple to Now Use Plus Code in Google Maps After Update

If you haven’t tried out the new Plus Code feature yet, it’s really easy to use and find once you’ve updated to the newest Google Maps. Simply head to Google Maps and look for the blue location dot. Click on the location dot in Google Maps and then you will see a Plus Code, which will be that short alphanumerical code.

Once you see the Plus Code you’re given the ability to save the location itself or share the location. There is also a way to create a separate Plus Code anywhere on Google Maps. Simply tap and then hold any place on Google Maps, which will drop that little pin. Once that happens, you will see the additional Plus Code appear.

The feature will be very helpful if you don’t have an address or can’t get to the address quickly and it’s much simpler to write out too. You will notice it appears similar to a normal address but it’s a code that appears instead of a street name or street number. There is also the ability to search that Plus Code using both Google Search and Google Maps. You also will be able to easily print the code onto a sign or piece of paper, so it would be useful for printing lost posters of people or pets.

Plus Code Technology in Google Maps is Open-Source

What we really love about the new code technology is that it’s open-source, which allows any app developer to put that technology into their app. Crisis situations and emergency response situations are likely where this will be the most helpful. Any app developer or company can utilize the feature, so it could be something you see The Red Cross or other similar organizations use in the near future.

In the comments below, we want to know whether or not you will be using Plus Code in Google Maps? Do you think using this code will be easier for crisis management or emergency response situations? Will you be using the codes to communicate with people over text and email instead of writing out an entire address? What other features are you hopeful that Google can develop and add to future Google Maps updates? If you use another app besides Google Maps, tell us what you like about the other app and why you decided to use it instead.