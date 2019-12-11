Robot Taxi Service Waymo Releases iOS App

You may have heard about Waymo this year since it’s a popular robot taxi service that has just turned one-year-old. The robot taxi service is based in Phoenix, Arizona, and it’s been increasing in popularity over the past several months.

To celebrate the year anniversary, Waymo released an iOS app, with the goal to expand the company in the coming months. We’ve learned a few details about this service and the new iOS app and we wanted to share that with you below.

Waymo iOS App Now Available as Popularity Grows

It’s been a long time coming, but Waymo has finally released an iOS app as the company reflects on the first year of this ever-growing robot taxi service. What’s interesting is that Waymo released an app for Android devices way back in April. It’s taken several months to get an iOS version of the ride-hailing app but we’re happy it has finally happened.

Waymo itself is a robot taxi service that provides localized taxi services to those in and around the Phoenix, Arizona area. Using this service you’ll be able to hail a self-driving car. It will take you all around the cities east of the Phoenix area. Even though this is a very localized service, we still thought it was interesting enough to talk about.

What we’re seeing with the iOS app is that Waymo is trying to bring in new customers within the Phoenix area. Even though there is now an iOS app, it doesn’t mean the process is easy to signup for. There are actually quite a few more hurdles you will need to jump through in order to begin using the service.

Waymo Adds iOS App But Hurdles Remain

The biggest issue is that you’re going to be redirected to the Early Rider program right way. The Early Rider Program is the beta testing program for this new taxi service. This is where you’ll have to sign a nondisclosure agreement. You must sign this agreement in order to even have a chance at trying out the service and the technology that’s a part of it.

After signing the nondisclosure agreement, you’ll likely end up on a waiting list so you aren’t going to be signing up and getting into a robot taxi right away. Once you’ve become an early rider of the service, the company will then allow you to move into the new Waymo public service offering, which previously was called Waymo One. So there’s both an early rider program and the public service program, which all operate under Waymo One.

Waymo said it has around 1,500 users so far that are active in both of the offered services. It’s now offering a lot more weekly rides than before due to the increase in the active user base. The company said that since the beginning of 2019, the weekly rides have tripled and that’s pretty amazing for a very localized robotic taxi service. It also says that since it first launched way back in 2017, the taxi service has given over 100,000 rides and most were paid trips.

That means at least a fair amount of revenue has been trickling into the company, and that’s likely why the company has other business ventures it wants to pursue. Those ventures include a possible delivery service and a trucking service. While the company won’t say exactly how much revenue it has taken in since 2017, it appears the company is doing well in the Phoenix area.

Waymo Expands with iOS App But No Plans to Expand to Other Cities

Even though the company now has both an iOS and Android app and the company has given over 100,000 rides, one downside is no talk of expanding to other cities. While we hope Waymo will come to more cities in the future, the company has not said anything about expanding past Phoenix. This means that unless you’re around or east of the Phoenix area, it might be a long time before you can try this robotic taxi service.

That’s definitely disappointing for tech-savvy users that have been excited to try out new technology like this. We can only hope that even though it hasn’t been announced that Waymo is talking to other cities and looking to bring this service to more people in 2020 and 2021.

We want to know what you think of Waymo in the comments below. Have you tried out this service yet or heard of it before now? Do you hope a service like this expands to your city and would you use it if it did?