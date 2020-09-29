RuneScape Heading to Steam to Celebrate Turning 20

If you’re a gamer at all, you’ve probably heard of RuneScape before and maybe are even a huge fan of this popular MMO. RuneScape is incredibly famous and popular and it’s known for still being a browser-based MMO just as it was when it launched 20 years ago. The game has just turned 20 and to celebrate this milestone, Jagex, which is the developer of the game is going to release it to Steam. We’ve got all of the latest news about RuneScape finally making a move to the Steam world so keep on reading to learn more.

RuneScape Finally Coming to Steam 20 Years After Initial Release

We know a lot of people are going to be excited to learn that RuneScape is finally going to hit Steam, the biggest PC gaming platform in the world. RuneScape is notorious for being a browser-based game but it’s going to land on Steam in October. This announcement was made just as the popular massively multiplayer online game turned 20. Can you believe it’s been 20 years since RuneScape was released? It seems like it was only yesterday, but it’s actually been two decades that this game was released.

Jagex, which is the developer of RuneScape, has just announced that RuneScape and Old School RuneScape are both going to be released on Steam. Old School RuneScape isn’t coming to Steam until sometime in 2021, so we’ve still got a while to wait for that one. RuneScape is coming to Steam on October 14, which isn’t really that long from now. We’re even more excited that the game was announced for Steam so close to when the game will actually be released.

Will Even More People Play RuneScape Once It Lands on Steam?

To be only a browser-based game, RuneScape has amassed quite the following over the years. It’s one of the most iconic browser-based games out there and it’s also one of the simpler games in terms of technology used and graphics. Even though RuneScape isn’t known for being a high tech game, people still play it with the same love and fun as 20 years ago. While it’s not high tech, it’s always been a favorite game for those people that enjoy quality MMO gameplay.

Jagex has been trying to get more people into the game over the past couple of years, including the fact that there was even a mobile version released not too long ago for Android. The thought is that if the game is available on Steam that even more people will be willing to check out this classic game.

What’s really cool is that the game broke a record in June for the highest daily active players. Considering the game is 20 now, it’s incredible that it hit a milestone of the highest active daily players a few months ago. It’s likely that RuneScape is going to see even more people sign up once it hits Steam and that’s always a good thing for Jagex.

Will You Be Playing RuneScape on Steam?

RuneScape is one of the few games that has maintained and grown a user base through the years. 20 years is a long time for an MMO to continue being just as popular or more popular than it was during initial release. The community of fans is growing and with the Steam version coming out in a couple of weeks, we can expect that old and new fans will be lining up to download and enjoy this classic. There will even be membership packs available on Steam, which will allow you to get more cosmetic goods.

There is also going to be the addition of Old School RuneScape in 2021 on Steam, so we’re excited to see just how many on the Steam platform check out this game. If you don’t like browser-based games, then checking out the Steam version is a good idea. It’s also a good way for you to try out the game if you haven’t before. Both older people and younger people are likely to check it out on Steam. We really believe that it’s only going to increase the fanbase of this classic and iconic game.

In the comment section below, we want to know whether or not you’ll be checking out RuneScape when it lands on Steam in a couple of weeks. Are you a fan of this game already or is this your first time hearing about this iconic game? Do you like MMO style games or is there another genre you prefer to play? Will you stick to the browser-based version of the game or will you go between the Steam version and the browser-based version? Lastly, if you’ve played this game before, tell us what you liked and disliked about this iconic game in the comments below.