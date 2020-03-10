Samsung Account App Now Requires Two-Factor Authentication

We have a new Samsung Account app update to tell you about that you may want to check out sooner than later. You may remember a few weeks ago, having a “1” notification show up on your Samsung Android smartphone. Samsung at first said was internal testing. It was weird since the “1” notification showed up as a Find My Phone notification. The worst part about this mysterious situation was that it happened to several thousand people in the middle of the night.

After a few days of people questioning Samsung on what really happened, the company did admit there was a “small” breach that happened. The company claimed it only impacted about 150 people or less. Many feel that the number was much higher since there were so many reports. Now, Samsung claims it won’t take any chances with data breaches in the future. The company now has made it mandatory for you to use two-factor authentication through the Samsung Account app.

Samsung Account App Mandates Two-Factor Authentication for New Logins

A new Samsung Account app update is available now for those on Samsung devices and you can get this update through the Samsung Galaxy Store. With the new Samsung Account app update, you’ll notice that two-factor authentication is now required for all new logins. If you’re already logged in then this new change won’t impact you. It will affect you though if you try to login to the Samsung Account app through a new device or if you log out of your account on your phone.

The good news here is that there are multiple ways you can choose to have the two-factor authentication set up for this app. Some people don’t want to use the old SMS method since that’s actually not that secure. SMS method goes through a network and it leaves a chance that the information could be intercepted or hacked.

It’s best to use the Authenticator app since that app is way more secure. This app is also useful since there’s no network the information passes through like with SMS. Samsung had two-factor authentication setup by default using SMS, so you may want to check out the settings and switch it if that’s still the default.

Samsung is Latest to Require 2FA After Security Concerns

There have been quite a few “breaches” or concerns of breaches recently with various smartphones and smart home devices. Recently, there were reports about Ring and people being able to hack into the system. In some situations it was scary since the hackers would talk to homeowners. Amazon decided it was best to make two-factor authentication the default option for new accounts of Ring. When you think about it, everyone really should be using two-factor authentication for their accounts of all types.

Pushback of making two-factor authentication mandatory is certainly happening, especially since it’s seen as an inconvenience to many people. It’s going to take more time to log in to an app or service if two-factor authentication is enabled or required. Even though it might take a couple of extra seconds, the fact is that two-factor authentication is much more secure.

We can tell you that it’s the best method for you to use if you’re doing anything online these days. Consumer security is a huge issue still and any method we can use to increase security online should be available. While people feel it shouldn’t be mandatory, it’s going to improve security across the board for both the business and the user.

Are You Using Two-Factor Authentication for Apps & Services?

Since we know two-factor authentication is a bit of a hassle, we’re curious whether or not you use it on your device? Do you think that making it mandatory to set up the two-factor authentication is the way to go? Are you one of the people who feel it should be just optional? With so many lawsuits over the years due to security breaches, making the two-factor authentication mandatory is likely what more businesses and companies are going to do in the future.

The company wants to protect itself from litigation and other issues and also ease the customer about possible security breaches. Do you think apps do enough to protect your information? Were you even aware that the “1” notification ended up being a “small security breach?” Many weren’t aware after it was first reported to be an internal test. If you have a Samsung device, we want to know if you’ve already set up the two-factor authentication and if you ran into any issues doing so.